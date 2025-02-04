The date of the first major Orange parade of the year has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will take place in central Belfast on Belfast on Saturday February 22.

The march is held annually to honour the memory of UDR soldiers James Cummings and Frederick Starrett, both aged 22, who were killed by an IRA booby-trap device as they closed the security gates on Royal Avenue on February 24, 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men were members of lodges in Ballymacarrett No 6 District: Banner of the Cross LOL 1310, and Johnston’s Golden Star LOL 1934, respectively.

The first major Orange parade of 2025 will take place on February 22 (photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Orange Order said the parade “is widely regarded as the first major parade in the annual calendar” and “is always well attended by visiting brethren”.

Marchers will be accompanied by four bands: Pride of The Raven Flute, Millar Memorial Flute, Somme Memorial Flute, and Legananny Accordion.

The 11/1 form says it starts at Pottinger Street in east Belfast at 10.20am, before heading into the city centre via the Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Ann Street, Victoria Street, and the High Street, ending at Royal Avenue.

The return parade is set to depart at noon.

The estimated number of participants is listed as 800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bombing that the march commemorates saw a 200lb (90kg) bomb placed next to CastleCourt shopping centre, which was still being built at the time.

It was detonated by command wire.

A second bomb was intended for police responders, but failed to detonate.