He's done it! Daredevil MP Alex Easton summits Kilimanjaro, scaling Africa's highest mountain for charity

Alex Easton (right) and friends celebrate at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Daredevil MP Alex Easton has gone from the height of politics to Africa’s highest peak – reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro.

Unfurling a union flag at the peak on Wednesday morning, the tired but triumphant politician said his mountain trek “has been the most difficult thing physically and emotionally I have ever done”.

Taking on the gruelling challenge for charities in his North Down constituency, it took the independent Unionist six days to scale the 19,341-foot mountain, accompanied by close friends from back home and local guides.

Showing the risks of the climb, one of the party had to turn back a couple of days into the quest due to injury – by which point the climbing party was already more than 13,000 feet up.

Last weekend and already several thousand feet up, North Down MP Alex Easton shows how far he still had to go.

In an update he gave at around 12,600 feet, Mr Easton said: “The air is a lot thinner and more difficult to breathe.

“Just done 7.7 miles and having a break; [as we continue] we are heading to the lava towers then the Barranco Wall.”

A steep, rocky ridge located on the south slope of Mount Kilimanjaro, about halfway up the mountain, the Barranco Wall is one of the most intimidating parts of the climb. It includes a one section referred to as the ‘kissing wall’, where the trail is so narrow mountaineers are forced to flatten themselves against the wall face-first to avoid falling off a steep drop.

As Mr Easton said after passing the vertiginous landmark: “If you don’t like narrow ledges and huge drops, then don’t do what I do.”

An image of the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro Alex Easton took as he neared the final ascent.

He did, however, describe surmounting the wall as one of his highlights of the climb.

Before his final ascent to the summit, which was expected to take between eight and 10 hours, Mr Easton passed a few words to his hundreds of well-wishers and those who have contributed to his charity appeal, which has so far raised around £30,000 from both online and in-person donations.

“Thank you all for your words of encouragement and support and for helping me to improve people lives,” he stated. “It’s not too late to donate.”

The North Down MP is raising cash for Bangor Foodbank and mental health organisation uHub, both of whom he praises for their excellent work in the community.

The full squad of mountaineers who accompanied Mr Easton, along with two of the local guides.

As he told the News Letter before he set off for Africa: “It’s been humbling to witness the kindness of people across North Down and beyond.

“Donations have come in all shapes and sizes, from £2 contributions to a remarkable £5,000 donation from Halo Body Cams, and every single pound truly matters. Our fundraising dinner in June was a real highlight and helped push us past our original goal.”

Mountain hikers in Northern Ireland may have spotted the MP in recent months, as he’d become something of a familiar face on the Mournes during his months of training for his African expedition.

