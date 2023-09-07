News you can trust since 1737
In pictures: Pensioners celebrate the Queen Mother’s magnificent birthday (1980)

Local pensioners celebrate Queen Mother’s magnificent 80th birthday in style.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
The News Letter, at the start of August 1980, brought together dozens of pensioners from across Northern Ireland to mark the Queen Mother’s 80th birthday at Drumkeen Hotel, Belfast. The pensioners were treated to a fine luncheon

Related topics:BelfastNorthern Ireland