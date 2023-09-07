In pictures: Pensioners celebrate the Queen Mother’s magnificent birthday (1980)
Local pensioners celebrate Queen Mother’s magnificent 80th birthday in style.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The News Letter, at the start of August 1980, brought together dozens of pensioners from across Northern Ireland to mark the Queen Mother’s 80th birthday at Drumkeen Hotel, Belfast. The pensioners were treated to a fine luncheon