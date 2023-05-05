Lady Mary Peters has same butterflies as Olympics ahead of King's Coronation parade

Lady Mary, who won gold in Munich in 1976 and was named as a Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter in 2019, has been in London for rehearsals for the King’s Coronation parade.

She told the News Letter: ”It’s been amazing over here. We had a whole afternoon of rehearsals yesterday, the atmosphere is building and it’s so exciting to be here, I’m so thrilled to be involved.

"I watched the last Coronation on the television in Ballymena.

Lady Mary Peters during the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

"I found out I was talking part about four or five weeks ago. I’m representing the Order of the Garter in the procession.

"I'm in my full regalia with my ostrich-feathered hat, I’ll be quite easy to recognise and also I have the big smile of anybody in the parade.”

Asked if she had seen anyone from Northern Ireland over in London, Lady Mary said she had met Lord Eames, House of Lords member and former Primate of All Ireland and Nicholas Alexander, the Seventh Earl of Caledon and Lord Lieutenant of County Armagh.

She said that another Northern Irish House of Lords peer Lord Brookeborough was due to be there tomorrow.

"There are also people who have served in the Armed Forces or who are representatives of other organisation who I’ve met,” she added.

Another fellow Olympian who Lady Mary caught up with was Sebastian Coe.

She said: “Seb Coe is here representing the Companions of Honour, we had long reminisces, because I was his team member for his two Olympics successes. It was great fun to see him.

“It’s being wonderful meeting people, catching up.”

"I’ve butterflies about it, it’s like going to a wedding or an Olympic final the anticipation of it all.

"Seb and I were talking about that yesterday. It’s nerves but with anticipation. At the Olympics you never know what the result is going to be but in this case we know the outcome is going to be the King and Queen, it’s not our worry but it’s still a big occasion.

"There will be 2,000 people in the Abbey and we’re part of it which is lovely.