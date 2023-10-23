More despatches from American War arrive at the News Letter office (1926)
Passing the Lakes: A letter from an officer in the 9th Regiment in Canada to his friend in London, dated August 13, says: “We once despaired of passing the Lakes this year, but now we are not only able to proceed in the operations of the campaign, but are confident of being formidable enough to meet the Rebels if they dare meet us on the Lake.”
British Attack Long Island: Cork, October 7: “By some passengers who arrived at Cove [sic Cobh] from Long Island we are informed that General Howe landed part of his troops on the 23rd August in Long Island and remained there four days reconnoitring before he gave the Provincials battle. On 27th he attacked their posts and entirely routed them.”
It added: “In a day or two after a flag of truce was sent in by the Americans to have their dead buried, which amounted to 1,040 killed in the different attacks and skirmishes. The Provincials had in the entire 3 or 4,000 killed, wounded and prisoners. The Regulars lost 50 killed and 150 wounded.”
The News Letter's editor in 1926 added: “Official despatches received later substantially confirmed this account. The British lost 5 officers and 56 non-commissioned officers and men killed. Three American Generals, including Lord Sterling, were taken prisoners, and five field pieces and one howitzer were captured.”
Aid for Provincials - London, October 8 – The following is taken from a letter received by a gentleman who lately held a distinguished post in America, dated Philadelphia, August 9: “Be not deceived; it is religiously true, the Americans are to the utmost extreme encouraged by foreign Powers to throw off their dependency from Great Britain. As a proof of the above assertion, sir, to my certain knowledge they have already thirteen ships of the line, which have arrived from different nations, and even brought with them cargoes which consisted entirely of implements of war.”