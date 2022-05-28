NI centenary parade: WATCH IN FULL (HIGH QUALITY) – Rev Gibson savages Protocol saying ‘unless it is not sorted then there will be no next 100 years for Northern Ireland’

Here is the full, uncut video of Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson speaking at Stormont today.

By Adam Kula
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 3:27 pm

His at times fiery oration, ending with the traditional rallying cry of ‘no surrender’, can be read at this link for those who do not / cannot watch the video.

Reverend Mervyn Gibson speaks at Stormont before the start of the Northern Ireland centenary parade from Stormont towards City Hall in Belfast, to commemorate the creation of Northern Ireland. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022.

