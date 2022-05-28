NI Centenary Parade: IN FULL – Mervyn Gibson tells Irish-American politicians ‘our people have been here longer than yours have been in America – we do not seek your acceptance’

The Rev Mervyn Gibson at an earlier address

Distinguished guests, Brethren, Sisters, friends all,

Today We have celebrated our Centennial. We have honoured our dead. We have thanked the almighty. So where to now?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Someone tweeted ahead of today that we as Unionists are living in times of uncertainty and opposition. They are right, but that is and always has been the case.

We have always lived in such times due to those within who want to destroy Northern Ireland for the sake of some new utopian Ireland where we are told we will all be valued. A new Ireland where the Planter after 400 years will finally be accepted.

Let me respond to this magnanimous gesture.

We neither need your permission nor acceptance. We are here longer than Joe and Richie’s folks are in America. We are United Kingdom citizens by birth, Northern Irish through our culture and heritage, which makes us British by choice and conviction.

We have no interest in becoming part of an All-Ireland. Save your breath.

It doesn’t matter what you promise or offer, it doesn’t matter if every day was the 12th July. If it’s not under the Union Jack then count us out.

British we are and British we’ll stay.

Let me share a vision for our next hundred years. A vision I believe all who regard themselves as Unionist and Loyalist can identify with. And no better place to share it than here at the heart of local government for this region of the United Kingdom.

We want to see a secure and peaceful Northern Ireland, a Northern Ireland that remains within the United Kingdom, with Her Majesty the Queen or her successor as our Sovereign.

A Northern Ireland financially stable, where there is truly equality of opportunity for all, equality in education, an effective and efficient health service, where culture and heritage are celebrated and respected.

A Northern Ireland, where our history isn’t rewritten, manipulated or made up to suit a twisted logic that seeks to justify murder and mayhem.

A Northern Ireland at peace with itself and its neighbours internally and externally.

To achieve this vision there will be change needed, dare I say compromise, because we do not live in the world inhabited by our forefathers.

We do not live in a world as we would like it to be.

We live in a world in the reality of today, with its challenges for this generation.

Challenges that can’t always be answered by the tactics and struggles that served our forefathers well.

The immediate challenge that is hindering progress to achieve the vision shared is the Protocol. Not one Unionist politician - not one believes the

Protocol is good for Northern Ireland.

The majority of Unionists have voted that political Unionism do not join an executive until the wrongs lurking in the Protocol are rooted out and thrown out.

Let us make it very simple for our European neighbours, not least those on the other side of the border in the Republic of Ireland. Two key elements must go, no tweaking, no tampering, no fudge, no constructive ambiguity, no excuses.

We will not tolerate any system, process or structure that will allow checks on any goods trading within the UK for use within the UK.

Secondly and equally critical is we will not be mastered by no foreign power nor subject to laws and regulations made by foreign governments.

Until these injustices that make Northern Ireland a place apart from the rest of the United Kingdom are removed then those we elect will opt out and stay out of the Executive.

No fundamental change to the Protocol then no functioning Assembly.

Because let me make clear if the Protocol is not sorted then make no mistake - no mistake - there will be no next 100 years for Northern Ireland.

However alongside ridding ourselves of the Protocol we must begin to look at actions that will strengthen the Union

Each one of us most become persuaders for the Union, promoting the benefits and positives of the United Kingdom.

In doing so there must be no compromise on our principals; no semi-detached sovereignty accepted.

We need to build a Unionism that is confident, articulate and capable.

A Unionism that appeals beyond the Orange family.

We need to begin to realise that not everyone we disagree with is our enemy, particularly within unionism. Yes debate our differences, but cooperate in those areas where we are United, not least our place

within the United Kingdom.

Let me put it in straight Norn Iron spake.

Let’s stop ripping the back out of each other. We need to cooperate on the major, agree to differ on the minor. We need become persuaders for the Union, not cheer leaders for our enemies through our nay saying, infighting and negativity. Gurning and winging, while great Ulster Scots words,

are not the British way.

Resilience, determination, and fortitude will see the Union maintained

Every man woman and child here has a role in securing the Union for the next 100 years.

The greatest legacy that the Centennial can leave is that each of us today undertakes to play an active part in constructively building a confident, cooperating, coherent Unionism.

Let’s begin today as we parade from this place, as we pass the statue of the greatest orator and proponent of Unionism Sir Edward Carson.

Let’s go forward heads held high a spring in our step marching proudly to the tunes we enjoy.

Confident of our place within the United Kingdom and our ability together to maintain that place.

The words of our forefathers still ring true for us today even from Derry’s walls to the signing if the Covenant. United we stand divided we fall!

And the cry to those who seek to persuade us Protocol or push us into a United Ireland is still the same ‘No Surender’!