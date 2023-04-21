Tomorrow marks the opening of an exhibition entitled ‘Saving Sheila the Elephant’ – remembering the fascinating World War Two story of the elephant from Belfast zoo who was give shelter in a home in north Belfast during German blitzes of the city.

Jenny Haslett, manager at the NI War Memorial said: “We are pleased to be marking Earth Day with the official opening of Saving Sheila the Elephant – a collection of artworks created by five local primary school classes in Belfast who have taken part in An Elephant Never Forgets."

The project is funded by The Wild Escape – the largest ever collaboration between UK museums – and supported by the Northern Ireland Museums Council.

Eight year old Sheila Hughes holds a garland during a 'christening' ceremony for a baby elephant, also called Sheila. The elephant is the same one that was looked after by Denise Westin Austin in her back garden during the Second World War. CT17-717

In April and May 1941 Belfast suffered four air raids known as the Belfast Blitz. During the first air raid, zookeeper Denise Austin took shelter in an air raid shelter near her home on the Whitewell Road.

When the raid ended, Denise went straight to the zoo to check on Sheila. Denise slept in the enclosure with Sheila to make sure she was safe, stroking her ears to help her to relax. To make sure Sheila was safe at night, Denise started bringing Sheila the elephant home with her every evening when she finished work.

Sheila’s experience during the air raids is now known worldwide and has been reimagined in film, books and poems.

Jenny added: “This event is a celebration of the project, all participants and partners, and an opportunity to remember Sheila the Elephant and her fascinating Second World War experience.

“We're also delighted to be joined on the day by Sheila Hughes (née Morrison) who named and christened Sheila the Elephant when she arrived at Belfast Zoo in 1937. Sheila was recently interviewed by the museum, adding her fascinating story to the museum's oral history collection.”

Last month, the NI War Memorial had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing 95-year-old Sheila Hughes who named Sheila the Elephant at her christening ceremony in 1937.

She shared some incredible wartime experiences including the christening of Sheila the Elephant at Bellevue Zoo in 1937, travelling Ireland with Fossett’s Circus to escape the air raids on Belfast, entertaining the war weary public and US troops at the Empire Theatre in Belfast, and meeting James Magennis VC in 1945.

Sheila’s interview will soon be available to researchers, students and members of the public interested in hearing first-hand accounts of life in Northern Ireland during the Second World War.

At 12noon on Saturday, NIWM Chairman Colonel (Retired) Don Bigger will welcome all attendees to the exhibition and provide an overview of the project. Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Christina Black will officially open the exhibition.

Participating children and their families have been invited to visit the museum between to see their artwork on display, meet Sheila Hughes, and take part in craft activities.