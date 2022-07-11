Orangemen may end up sleeping in their cars to guard field: Tearing down Union flags in Castlecaulfield Twelfth demonstration field ‘has echoes of past vandalism’

The field is on the outskirts of Castlecaulfield, a south Tyrone village to the west of Dungannon.

Three Union flags had been erected along with about 40ft or so of bunting, and were torn down in what is thought to have been an overnight incident.

David Gilchrist, district secretary, told the News Letter: “There’s be local Orangemen keeping an eye, there’ll be people there overnight, maybe people staying in a car or two in the field.

“This seems to be an attack on our heritage and culture.

“[Ours is] a lovely, lovely parade with a family atmosphere. We’d like to be just left alone to have a nice, peaceful day.”

Chief marshal Thomas Tener said there had been a much worse incident about 16 years ago, when some people removed about half-a-mile of bunting between the village and the field.

“But we thought we’d moved past that,” he said, adding the fact that it has happened again is “a smack in the teeth”.

He too indicated that there could be people sleeping in and around the field to protect it overnight.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone UUP MLA Tom Elliott said: “This type of sectarian motivated behaviour is absolutely disgraceful. A lot of hard work goes into preparation for the Twelfth and to see such bigoted behaviour towards our culture is disheartening.

“The Twelfth is a joyous occasion that brings family and friends together at this time of year.

“I will be liaising with the PSNI about this sectarian motivated action.

“The community of Castlecaulfield and the wider area are resilient, but where is this shared future that’s often talked about?