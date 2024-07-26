Retro: Decrease in the number of fires reported by the Belfast Fire Brigade (1894)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual report of the Belfast Fire Brigade, for the year ending June 30th 1894, had been issued by the “energetic superintendent”, Mr G W Parker, reported the News Letter during this week of that year.

The number of calls received to fires, or supposed fires, during the year was 112, being a percentage decrease of 30 from the previous year, and of these 105 were within the city boundary, and seven outside it.

In 104 cases the damage was slight, in four it was considerable, and four of the calls were false alarms. There were 50 calls between 6am and 6pm, and 62 between 6pm and 6am. There was only one fire in the city in which life was lost, and there were two such fires outside the city.

On October 31st, 1893, the department had taken over the front portion of the new headquarters, and in April ten of the houses connected with the married quarters were also taken over; the reported stated that it was hoped that the whole of this station would be completed before the end of December 1894.

Wartime relic: This 1939 Dennis Light four pump engine which was used by the Lisbum Fire Brigade to light fires during the Blitz will be back in action again in 1994. It took part in a D-Day commemoration parade in Bangor and its crew helped to recapture the spirit of those hard times by wearing the uniform of the wartime firemen. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Mr Parker expressed the hope that C division, which was still occupying the temporary station in the neighbourhood of Mountcollyer Avenue, would be before long be accommodated in suitable buildings.

Owing to the enormous increase of shipping and warehouse property, as well as the many valuable works in and about the vicinity of the harbour, he respectfully suggested the necessity of establishing a floating fire station; and he also asked the police committee to consider the “advisability of giving further protection to the citizens residing in the Co Down side and to those in the district of Ballynafeigh, rendered necessary by the great rapidity with which these districts are extending both in valuation and population”.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that the horse ambulance had turned out 167 times, being an increase of 129 times; 125 calls were received between 6am and 6pm, and 42 between 6pm and 6am.