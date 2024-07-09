Senior Orange figures meet with Parades Commission for the very first time – commission hails the move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Senior members of the Orange Order have met with Parades Commission officials for the very first time, according to the commission.

It was part of attempts to stave off a potential re-ignition of the Twaddell parading dispute in north Belfast – something which the commission has just handed down two major rulings over.

The Twaddell stand-off, as it was known, has been dormant since 2016 but the commission and police feared that violence could resurface again this Twelfth of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restrictions have now been imposed on two significant Orange parades in the area: one on the Twelfth and one on the 13th.

A star pendant on an Orangeman's sash

The restrictions cut short the route of one march, and re-route the other to avoid the Ardoyne shopfronts / Twaddell roundabout.

In the course of discussing all this, the Parades Commission says: "The County Grand Lodge of Belfast, together with political and community representatives, made representations in person, supplemented by detailed written representations on behalf of the Country Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast.

"The Orange Order emphasised the importance of the fact that it was the first time that it, as an institution, had formally made representations to the Commission, at the level of County Grand Master and County Grand Secretary…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Commission welcomes the fact that the Orange Order has, for the first time, met it directly to provide representations.

"This is a very positive development, as it has heard first-hand the views of the Orange Order and those who work tirelessly on behalf of the Protestant / Unionist / Loyalist community in Ardoyne and the wider area.

"This has been very helpful to the Commission in informing its considerations.”

The Orange Order declined to comment on Tuesday.