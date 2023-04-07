Billy Moore was speaking ahead of Monday’s march in Cookstown, which will be the first Easter Monday parade in the east Tyrone town for about the past decade.

“Obviously we're expecting the usual large turnout - it's the first major parade of the year,” he told the News Letter.

"Easter Monday always is referred to as commencing the marching season. We believe there'll be over 50 bands and clubs on parade on the day.”

Last year’s event was in Belfast, and whilst he has “a fair idea” of where 2024’s event will be held, that will not be finalised until the end of this month.

"The whole concept of taking this parade to various locations throughout Northern Ireland is that it becomes a recruitment drive and an occasion which encourages and inspires them to become members - especially young men, whom we're keen and eager to attract into the ranks,” he said.

The parade begins at noon in Coagh Street and William Street, proceeding to Loy Street, Church Street, and on to Killymoon Street before heading back via Milburn Street, finishing at East Circular Road.

Full details are here:

Mitchelburne Club banners; the ABOD main Easter Monday march is in Cookstown

By coincidence, this year’s event happens to fall on April 10 – the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a deal which Mr Moore believes has been “ripped apart” by the Protocol / Windsor Framework.

As to what Mr Moore would say to anybody who questions why the order’s 10,000-or-so members still place such importance upon marking an event of three centuries ago, he quoted mid-19th century English politician Thomas Babington Macaulay.

“There's an old statement made many years ago,” said Mr Moore.

“‘People who take no pride in the noble achievements of remote ancestors will never achieve anything worthy of being remembered with pride by remote descendents’.”

Mr Moore also stressed the outreach work his organisation does, saying “obviously we believe we have a right to walk in any towns ... but with rights come responsibilities, and we accept we've a responsibility to be respectful”.

"There's a desire that everyone should respect other people's culture and history and traditions,” he said.

“That work is on-going, 12 months of the year, primarily through the Siege Museum in Londonderry where we welcome schools and community groups from all communities throughout Northern Ireland.”

At time of writing, the weather forecast for Monday was for Cookstown to be generally dry and sunny in the morning and early afternoon, but cloudier and with increased chance of rain from 1pm to 7pm.

