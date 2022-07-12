VIDEO: What’s the best thing about the Twelfth... and the worst? Belfast parade supporters have their say!

What’s your favourite thing about the Twelfth... and your least favourite?
The interviewees are:
Scott Brownlee, 66, and of Partick Protestant Boys;
Diane Caddell (53);
Her husband Mr Andrew Caddell (54) of Woodvale in north-west Belfast;
Catherine Lavery, 59, and of Newtownards;
And Jane Cook, 50, visiting alongside friends from Liverpool.
More from this reporter:
Click here – Former would-be killer and ex-junior IRA leader among those involved with Irish language group that has been promised £4m by the Tories