George And Mildred aired between 1976 and 1979

​Earlier this week it was announced that George And Mildred star Brian Murphy had died at the age of 92.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented actor, who also starred in Man About The House and Last of the Summer Wine, was much loved for his role as George Roper, Mildred’s hen-pecked husband in the classic TV sitcom.

George And Mildred was a televisual phenomenon. Playing alongside Mildred (Yootha Joyce, who died in 1980), the constantly-sparring pair represented repressed suburbanites never happy with their lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having moved to a new home in surburbia, Mildred is delighted to be climbing the social ladder at last.

Work-shy George, meanwhile, is having trouble with his posh new neighbours the Fourmiles.

In the first series, George buys Mildred a Terrier called Truffles after the Ropers are unable to adopt a child (Mildred later registers her with the kennel club as "Truffles duBorbon Fitzwilliam III"). Mildred was a boozier, more glamorous Thatcher figure, whilst George was her sexually incompetent, good-for-nothing other half, who buys a motorbike and sidecar in an attempt to keep up the metaphorical Jones’s.