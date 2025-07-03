RUC Reserve Constable Cherry Campbell, killed on duty in 1975, awarded posthumous Elizabeth Emblem

RUC Reserve Constable Cherry Campbell, who died on duty in 1975.

One of the few women working on the police frontline in the 1970s, RUC Reserve Constable Cherry Campbell is warmly remembered by her colleagues as a credit to her family, friends and job – and is now to receive the posthumous honour of an Elizabeth Emblem.

According to her sister, Mildred McHale, Cherry’s dream was to join the force – even though, at the height of the Troubles, it was a source of worry for her mother, father and siblings.

Unlike many of the Northern Irish recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem this year, however, it wasn’t republican violence that took her life, but a tragic accident while on duty.

On Halloween night 1975, Cherry was helping to investigate a traffic accident on the main road between Limavady and Londonderry when a driver coming back from a celebration on a nearby American military base sped past a police roadblock. Swerving onto the hard shoulder, the motorist smashed into the vehicles from the first crash, seriously injuring four people including the 24-year-old reservist.

Three weeks later Cherry, who was engaged to a serving police officer, died in hospital. She was buried wearing her uniform.

Mildred remembers her sister loving every day on the force, stating that she was “nearly one of the first women to join”.

“Cherry had hoped to be a full-time officer,” she told the News Letter, “but in those days they had height restrictions and she wore glasses, so it wasn’t possible.

“She was so pleased to be on the force. This was the height of the Troubles, so my mother and father were worried when she was on duty, but she loved every single day of it.

“At the time of the accident, I’d got married and was living in Dundee. I was pregnant and my mother and father didn’t tell me how bad it was, they were worried about my condition, and I couldn’t travel to the funeral. I had my son on the day she died – her first nephew.”

Remembering Cherry some years ago, former RUC colleague John Mullan described her as “so kind and good and bubbly”.