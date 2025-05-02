VE Day: What's happening to mark 80th anniversary in your area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

VE Day Events

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BELFAST

Date: Wednesday 7 May and Thursday 8 May 2025

Venue: Belfast City Hall and Belfast city centre

A soldier is welcomed home from the war. Image: Visit Ards and North Down

Category: Arts and culture, Belfast City Hall, Music

We have a special programme of events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Wednesday 7 May, 7.30pm to 9pm, City Hall

Comedian Tim McGarry and historian Dr David Hume, from BBC NI’s The Long and Short of It, will look back at the city’s wartime experiences, with music from Jonathan Rea and Sylvia Burnside and readings from the NI War Memorial’s Oral History Archive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE Day's 80th anniversary is on May 8th. Image: VE Day 80

The event will finish in the grounds of City Hall, next to a replica Supermarine Spitfire, used by Allied Forces during World War II.

There will be a brass band performance at 9pm, along with a relay of Winston Churchill and King George VI’s historic speeches from 8 May 1945, announcing the end of the war in Europe.

Thursday 8 May, 10am and 2pm, Belfast city centre

Historian Jason Burke will lead guided walking tours of Belfast city centre, exploring key locations in the city’s wartime story.

Each tour will last for two hours.

Meet at City Hall reception area. This is a free event.

Thursday 8 May, 11am and 2pm, Belfast city centre

The NI War Memorial is running tours, focusing on the Cathedral Quarter and exploring the impact of the Belfast Blitz.

Each tour will last 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet at the NI War Memorial, 21 Talbot Street. This is a free event.

Thursday 8 May, 1pm to 3pm, City Hall

BBC Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan will host a tea dance, capturing the joy and celebration of Belfast on VE Day 1945 and featuring retro music and dancing from Swing Gals, Tony Allen (Foster and Allen), Curtis Magee, Boxcar Brian and Country Harmony.

This event is now sold out but it will be broadcast live on Hugo’s radio show (1.30pm, Radio Ulster).

Thursday 8 May, 10am to 5pm, City Hall

The replica Spitfire will be open for photographs and visiting, in the grounds of City Hall. You don't need a ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Hall will be illuminated in red on both Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 May.

ANTRIM AND NEWTOWNABBEY

Beacon Lighting

Join us at Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill at 9.30pm on 8 May 2025 as we light beacons representing the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

VE Day 80 Party In The Park

For this year's Party in The Park on Sunday 11 May, we are going back in time to the 1930s/1940s for a VE Day inspired celebration! Join us as we attempt to break the record for the largest Tea Dance!

Beating Retreat

The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment will be demonstrating a Beating Retreat at Mossley Mill Civic Square on Wednesday 7 May at 7pm

View Beating Retreat

World War II Exhibition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A World War II Exhibition will be available to view for free in The Garden Heritage Room at Antrim Castle Gardens to mark VE Day 80.

Holocaust Exhibition

A Holocaust Exhibition will be available to view for free in the Old Museum Space in Mossley Mill to mark VE Day 80.

ARDS AND NORTH DOWN

Show all sections

VE Day Flag | Thursday 8 May

The Council has been asked to raise the unique VE Day 80 flag on Thursday, 8 May at 9am to unite the nation and remember the sacrifice made by so many. The flag will be flown at The Castle, Bangor and Conway Square, Newtownards.

Beacon Lightings | Bangor, Newtownards and Ballyhalbert | Thursday 8 May

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council has been invited to participate in the beacon lighting initiative. The beacons will symbolise the light of hope that emerged from the darkness of war.Beacons will be lit at 9.30pm on Thursday, 8 May at The Castle, Bangor, Conway Square, Newtownards and Burr Point, Ballyhalbert for the International Tribute. Event will run from 9pm to 10pm (approx).

VE Day 80 Musical Performance | The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment | Friday 9 May

The Council will host a musical performance in Castle Park, Bangor on Friday, 9 May 2025 featuring the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment. The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, will welcome guests at the front of Bangor Castle, City Hall at 7pm, then the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment will perform. This event is expected to finish at about 8.15pm.

VE Day at North Down Museum | Various dates

WW2 themed 'Little Historians' workshops | Wednesday 23 - Friday 25 April 2025 | 10am-2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delve into our past and learn about how people in our local area lived during wartime. Enjoy lots of fun activities, games, dress-up, and arts and craft sessions whilst learning about our past. This is a 3-day workshop. Admission is £30 per child. Booking will be via Ticketsource.

VE Day Recollections Exhibition | Community Gallery | 7 May-3 August 2025

An exhibition created with our local community exploring what life was like in the aftermath of the World War II.

VE Day Talk 'Air Raids, Wardens and Whistles' | 8 May | 7pm

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we are delighted to be joined by defence heritage expert, Dr James O'Neill to discuss the valuable contribution of the ARP to the war effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise of airpower introduced a new threat during the Second World War as aerial attacks became the most significant danger to the civilian population. As a result, the government established Air Raid Precautions, or ARP for short, a civilian organisation tasked with responding to the threat at home.

This talk will examine their role, how the public received them, and where traces of their vital contributions can still be found.

VE Day Living History Family Day with Valhalla Theatre Group | 11 May | 12-4pm

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE day we invite you to come and meet some characters from the past to learn about life in WW2. Re-enacted by members of Valhalla Street Theatre, children and adults of all ages will enjoy interacting with living history characters throughout the museums. Free admission.

ARMAGH BANBRIDGE CRAIGAVON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commemorative events will begin with a Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving on the eve of the anniversary, Wednesday 07 May at St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh. This poignant gathering will provide an opportunity for people to come together in reflection and gratitude.

A highlight of the VE Day 80th anniversary programme will be a special celebratory event, which will take place at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Thursday 08 May from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Open to the public, this free event will feature a line-up of musical entertainment including Corcrain Flute Band and Jenny Chambers School of Speech and Drama choir. Attendees will also enjoy some fish and chips – an iconic dish that was not subject to wartime rationing – before a speech by local historian Richard Edgar and a reading of a special VE Day tribute. The evening will then close with a symbolic beacon lighting ceremony at Craigavon Lakes at 9.30pm.

The council has also organised several other initiatives to honour the significance of VE Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A VE Day flag will be raised at the council’s three civic headquarters on Thursday 08 May at 9.00am, providing a visual reminder of this historic occasion. Moreover, an exhibition at Armagh County Museum will showcase both digital and physical archives, offering visitors a window into local life during World War II. The exhibition will run from Monday 05 May to Saturday 05 July.

The council has also demonstrated its commitment to community engagement by awarding a total of £40,000 in grants to local community groups, enabling them to organise their own VE Day celebration events from Thursday 01 to Thursday 15 May 2025.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage, commented,

“As we prepare to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, it is important that we not only reflect on the sacrifices made during World War II but also celebrate the enduring spirit of strength and resilience in our community. All the events taking place across the borough are a tribute to the bravery of those who served and a reminder of the lessons we must carry forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To register your interest in attending the special celebratory event at the Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Thursday 08 May from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, go to click here. Please note, admission is free, but spaces are limited, so be sure to register your attendance in advance

CAUSEWAY COAST & GLENS

Coleraine:

A new exhibition ‘Cheers and Tears: Local Stories of VE Day’ in Coleraine Town Hall at 7:30pm. Looking back to the end of World War Two, the exhibition explores how towns and villages celebrated the end of conflict in Europe, the experiences of local service personnel and the social change following the war. The free exhibition is open Tuesday to Saturday 11am – 4pm, through to 30th August.

Alongside this, a competition for local schools has been running to design a souvenir mug to mark VE Day 80.

In the lead up to the 8th May, Council’s Town and Village team are encouraging town centre businesses to dress their windows in a period theme to mark VE Day 80. Judges will present the winner with a handcrafted trophy made by Alan Dean of Scenic Woodcraft, who also created the Spring Fair trophy earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday 8th May, the celebrations begin in New Row Presbyterian Church Hall, with a VE Day Tea Dance from 2pm – 4pm. Enjoy an afternoon of tea, buns and dancing to the music of Francis Faulkner. Admission is free and limited places are available. Please book via Eventbrite at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ve-day-tea-dance-tickets-1306820628679?aff=oddtdtcreator

From 6pm, Queen Street will host a military village alongside historians who will give attendees an overview of World War II. While on Church Street, members of the public will be able to enjoy a static military vehicle display.

DERRY AND STRABANE

?

FERMANAGH & OMAGH

Thursday 8 May

9:00am – VE Day 80 Proclamation at the Watergate, Enniskillen Castle

6:30pm – Cathedral Bells Ringing at St Macartin’s Cathedral

7:30pm – Service of Peace begins at St Macartin’s Cathedral, continuing at St Michael’s Church

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8:45pm – Parade of 80 pipers and drummers along Church Street

9:00pm – Beacon Lighting Ceremony at St Macartin’s Cathedral

9:30pm – Illumination of Enniskillen Castle and the Strule Arts Centre

‎

Saturday 10 May

10:00am – 5:00pm – World War Two Exhibitions at St Macartin’s Cathedral Hall and Enniskillen Library

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3:00pm – Beating Retreat by The Royal Irish Regiment Band at Cathedral Hall Car Park

7:00pm – VE Day 80 Commemorative Concert at St Macartin’s Cathedral

‎

Additional Highlights

Lights of Hope: Projected over Enniskillen from 9:00pm to Midnight (8–10 May)

Inniskillings Museum WWII Galleries: Open Monday 5 – Saturday 10 May, 10:00am – 5:00pm

LISBURN & CASTLEREAGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 8 May, 9am Town Crier proclamation and flag raising ceremony

Lagan Valley Island

The Town Crier will deliver the official VE Day 80 Proclamation.

The Mayor and Deputy Lord Lieutenant will raise the unique VE Day 80 flag in remembrance.

Thursday 8 May, 11am Royal British Legion wreath laying ceremony

Lisburn War Memorial, Castle Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal British Legion is hosting a wreath laying service at Lisburn War Memorial to commemorate VE-Day 80.

Thursday 8 May, 2pm to 4pm VE Day Themed Tea Dance

Market Square

Everyone is welcome as Market Square will be filled with music and dancing from the 1940s at a VE Day themed tea dance.

Thursday 8 May, 8.15pm to 9.30pm VE Day 80 Beacon Lighting Ceremony

Castle Gardens

Mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Lisburn with a parade through the city and a beating retreat in Castle Gardens. The parade will leave Market Square at 8.15pm and make its way to Castle Gardens via Castle Street, arriving at approx. 8.30pm. he Band of the Royal Irish Regiment will lead a beating retreat from 8.45pm to 9.15pm. At 9:30pm, our VE Day 80 beacon will be lit in unison with the national program, honouring the sacrifices made for peace and freedom.

MID EAST ANTRIM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 7pm, People's Park in Ballymena will feature performances by the Swing Gals, Antrim and Derry Fiddlers, Magheramorne Silver Band, Geraldine Donnelly dancers and children's entertainment.

Carrickfergus Town Hall and War Memorial Gardens will host Third Carrickfergus Band, Zolene and the ALS Band, Campbell College Pipe Band, Sir Henry Inglesbys Fife and Drum, alongside a children's magic show, facepainting and storytelling. A parade from Carrickfergus Town Hall to the War Memorial Gardens will precede the lighting of the Beacon of Freedom at 9.30pm.

Curran Park in Larne will welcome Kellswater Flute Band, Larne Harbour Accordion Band, Easy Jazz, storytelling, a children's magic show, facepainting and community tables. A parade from Larne Harbour front to Curran Park will begin at 7.30pm, symbolising the wartime role of the port.

MID ULSTER

?

NEWRY MOURNE AND DOWN

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Newry & Mourne Museum is displaying a 1940s Burton suit, originally owned by James Murphy. Born in 1916 in Kilkeel, County Down, James worked for a time on the building of the Silent Valley Reservoir. During World War II he joined the Royal Army Ordnance Corps and served in North Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on display is a “Victory Bell”, a handbell bearing the heads of the allied leaders Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin in low relief. During the war, many German aircraft crashed over the UK. Their aluminium was recycled in new aircraft and in 1941 the Buckinghamshire Die-Casting Co used remnants to cast hand bells to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund. They were sold for around £1 (about £36 today). A battle souvenir associated with the loss of life is perhaps not so acceptable to modern sensibilities, but it is something that has long been a part of war.

Guest speaker Michael Burns, Research Officer at the Northern Ireland War Memorial (NIWM), will give a talk at the Museum on Thursday 8 May at 2pm. Michael will share recollections of celebrations in Banbridge, Crossgar and Newtownards, offering an evocative window into life in Northern Ireland in 1945.

The Museum would love to add to its collection of photographs, newspaper cuttings or other memorabilia of VE Day and VJ Day celebrations in Newry and Mourne. If readers have any material they would like to share, please contact the Curator.

The Museum is currently offering free tours of the main exhibition galleries on Wednesdays at 2.00 pm. These must be booked in advance by calling our Education Officer at 0330 137 4422.