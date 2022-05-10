Antrim firm to present ‘EVolve’ programme at CV Show

Northern Irish company, ETRUX Ltd, has positioned itself to provide a ‘one stop shop’ in simplifying the transition of commercial fleets to electric.

Established in County Antrim under the Jans Group, and with a rental base in Birmingham, ETRUX specialises in light weight vehicle conversions, commercial vehicle rental and leasing as well as their recently launched EVolve Consultancy programme that guides transport managers and fleet operators through the EV evolution process.

From carrying out an initial feasibility study and cost analysis on existing ICE fleets and potential charging infrastructure ETRUX will also supply the right commercial electric vehicles that are fit for purpose and providing full contract hire and servicing solutions.

ETRUX managing director, Gerard Galvin

EVolve by ETRUX will also provide end of life and repowering solutions that can extend the life of a fleet and help make the whole process affordable.

According to latest statistics, the electric vehicle (EV) market in the UK is booming, with the RAC estimating that there are currently approximately 460,000 zero emissions battery electric vehicles on the UK’s roads – with 64,000 registered so far in 2022 alone.

Battery electric vans also saw a record year in 2021, with 12,759 vehicles joining the UK’s roads.

With the government ban on the selling of commercial diesel vehicles set to come into force after 2030, the commercial EV market is expected to accelerate even further.

Antrim and Birmingham based company, ETRUX, is set to present its ‘EVolve’ programme at the Commercial Vehicle Show at the end of May

At the end of May, ETRUX will join a host of other companies at one of the UK’s leading road transport exhibitions – the Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show in Birmingham – to raise awareness of the ETRUX brand and discuss how EVolve can support fleet operators with the transition of commercial fleets to electric.

Highlighting the importance of their work and decision to attend the CV Show, ETRUX managing director, Gerard Galvin, said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing our EVolve programme to the CV Show.

“We understand all the challenges and uncertainties faced by transport managers when considering the move to electric fleets and the CV Show will give us the perfect opportunity to meet new customers face-to-face and to present our unique 360 degree solution.

“We have spent the last year growing our own rental fleet to over 100 bespoke welfare, Luton and temperature controlled vehicles, as well as building partnerships with commercial vehicle OEM’s, route optimisation and telematic companies, charging infrastructure experts as well as consulting with customers to develop an effective and affordable solution to ‘de-risk’ the EV transition.

“We are all aware of the lower running costs, reduced noise pollution, better driving experience, zero congestion charges and the impact on climate change that the move to electric vehicles will offer and with our expert team and knowledge of the industry, we are confident that ETRUX and EVolve Consultancy can assist various organisations in the transition to EV fleets.”

Outlining their ‘very bright future’, Ronan Hamill, chief executive officer of Jans Group added: “It’s ETRUX’s mission to be at the forefront of the electric commercial vehicle revolution that will undoubtedly hit the UK and Ireland.

“With a range of flexible financial solutions offered through our rental and leasing division, combined with our inhouse composite, conversion and EVolve Consultancy capabilities, ETRUX offers a fantastic solution for transport managers.

“The Jans Group are extremely excited for what will surely be a very bright future for the team at ETRUX.”