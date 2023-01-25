BASC is helping fund a breeding woodcock survey in Northern Ireland, to further boost an understanding of the species' population health. The data collected will then feed into the national woodcock survey run by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT).

The 10-year national survey, previously undertaken in 2003 and 2013, reports on the population levels of resident woodcock in the UK. The 2013 survey did not include details on Northern Ireland as the data returned was insufficient.

BASC Northern Ireland director, Tommy Mayne, said: “Woodcock are a magnificent species. It is essential that we increase our understanding of their distribution and population levels. The findings will hopefully allow us to take an evidence-based approach to the conservation of the species at a local level.

“The UK breeding woodcock was added to the red list of conservation concern in 2015, highlighting the importance of learning more about the species.

“We are looking for volunteers with an interest in woodcock, who know local woodcock populations and are keen to help assist the data collection.”

Project lead, Michael Stinson of Erne Environmental, explained: “Woodcock can be an elusive species, which are often difficult to accurately survey due to their largely nocturnal habits and preference for remaining hidden in vegetation during the day. However, they are visible when they display over woodland at dusk in the spring and early summer. Surveyors are needed to count the birds over three evenings during May and June.

“While we have a large wintering influx of woodcock, this survey is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the smaller resident population breeding locally. In early March, Erne Environmental will be running several training courses to familiarise volunteers with the survey. Details will be available shortly from BASC’s Northern Ireland office.”

To offer your help, please contact BASC at [email protected], or call the office on 02892 60 50 50. Alternatively, contact Michael Stinson at [email protected] or 07890 358 239.

