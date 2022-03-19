Celebrate the great outdoors with a new family festival at Benone

The Great Outdoors Festival will take place at Benone on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday 27 from 12 noon until 5pm.

Funded by Tourism Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 Market Led Product Development Programme, visitors can look forward to a packed programme including live entertainment and lots of children’s activities and workshops.

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will be showcasing some of our fabulous local produce in association with Taste Causeway as part of the Slow Food Causeway celebrations, while in the Woodland Cove, chef Paula McIntyre and NI Survival will serve up some wild cooking demonstrations on the campfire.

Helen Henderson from Far and Wild, John Cartwright from Stendhal, Dan Lavery from Long Line Surf School, Brian Connolly from Tourism NI, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes and destination manager Kerrie McGonigle

Down on the beach, take in the spectacle of ‘The Big Blue Surf Competition’ with Longline Surf School (on Saturday) while the RNLI will be advising on water safety and conducting live casualty rescue demos. Hot Box Sea Sauna, Blokartworld and Crindle Stables will also be there throughout the weekend, alongside the Kitecrew who will display some of their weird and wonderful kites. Longline surf school will also be organising a beach clean from the Sea Shed on the Sunday morning.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “It’s very encouraging for us to be able to deliver an event like this after the challenges we’ve all faced in recent times. We’re very grateful to our trade partners who have come forward to be a part of this festival, and to Tourism NI for their support.

“Collectively visitors can look forward to an exciting mix of activities which will create a great day out in one of the most beautiful outdoor locations in our Borough. Throughout the pandemic, lots of us developed a greater appreciation for the beauty which exists on our doorstep and for the many outdoor spaces we have to enjoy in Causeway Coast and Glens. Our new Great Outdoors Festival aims to celebrate this, and I hope it is a great success.”

Brian Connolly from Tourism NI, added: “We are delighted to support this two-day event through our Market Led Product Development Programme. Events like this are crucial to our local economy and help boost the profile of tourism in Northern Ireland. I have no doubt that the addition of the Great Outdoors Festival to the festival programme for 2022 will create new and exciting reasons to visit the Causeway Coast and Glens area and Northern Ireland.”

Drivers should note that there is no parking available on site, and they should follow VMS signage to a near-by ‘park and stride’ facility instead. There will also be a shuttle bus in operation for those who require it. Blue badge holders should contact Coleraine Visitor Information Centre to pre-book a space at the event site.

Alongside the two-day festival, there are many other events, activities and special offers to enjoy during the month of March, including the inaugural Causeway Coast Walking Festival, Taste Causeway’s Slow Food events and a fantastic new Traditional Music Trail in Ballycastle. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the makers on the new Causeway Craft Trail during the Open Studio weekend. Plus Big Telly will be bringing their immersive theatre experience, ‘Incognito’, to Portrush during St Patrick’s weekend.

In addition to this packed programme, visitors can also look forward to lots of special March offers!

