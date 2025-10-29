Dundonald Ice Bowl: Concerns over lack of facilities for young children in redevelopment plan

DUP Alderman Sharon Skillen at Dundonald Ice Bowl.

A DUP councillor has raised concerns the £64m redevelopment of Dundonald Ice Bowl has nothing for young children.

The worry for parents is that families of children too young to skate will be left out in the cold at the sidelines of the Ice Bowl.

Castlereagh East DUP Alderman, Sharon Skillen said: “I’ve listened to many of my constituents tell me that the new Dundonald Ice Bowl won’t have the same appeal without a soft play area.

“As a mum with children of different ages, I know, like many families, how important it is to have this option in any family entertainment centre.

“A soft play area would make Dundonald Ice Bowl more attractive to families with young children who are too young to skate or go bowling. It gives parents the option to bring the whole family, so everyone has something fun to do.”

The Dundonald Ice Bowl has proved popular in the past for young children at its ‘Indiana Land’ soft play and slides, but the council says a similar facility will not feature when the new look attraction opens next year.

She added: “The Ice Bowl has always been a much-loved venue in Dundonald and across the city. I want to make sure the new facility continues that legacy by offering something for everyone, from toddlers to teenagers.

“That is why I am asking council officers to look at how the budget can be used to ensure a soft play area forms part of the new Ice Bowl project.”

In 2023, councillors agreed to invest £52million at the leisure complex with £12.2million secured in ‘Levelling Up’ funding from the Westminster Government. The new ice bowl is due to be completed in 2026.

A spokesperson for LCCC this week said: “The council is investing to deliver a modern, state-of-the-art leisure complex that will serve people of all ages across the local area and beyond.

“While the new centre will initially not feature a soft play area in the same form as Indiana Land, it will provide a much wider range of facilities, including an Olympic-sized ice rink, a 24-lane bowling alley, a 100-station gym, community rooms, a restaurant, and a coffee shop.

“The design has been shaped to create a sustainable, accessible, and flexible building that can adapt to future needs, including opportunities to explore additional family-focused provision as the centre develops.