Raymond Gleug on the business of fine wines

Normally, I like to write this column on a Monday evening at a slow, measured pace. This week, however, I’m writing it at breakneck speed on a Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You see, I have to fly out very early on Tuesday morning to Birmingham where I’m due to attend and indeed deliver a keynote speech at a very important, not to mention prestigious, People Leaders Conference on behalf of a prominent financial organisation for whom I do some freelance work. Time is at a premium. Nonetheless, despite my incredibly busy schedule- more busy than you can possibly imagine, tipplers- I’ve still just about found enough of life’s most precious commodity to direct you towards a few palatable tipples at a working man (or woman’s) price.

My darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., is braving the winds and rain to watch her beloved Ulster rugby team play against some Italian outfit at Ravenhill this evening. I’ve sacrificed all that and am instead staying indoors at our lovely, warm house, Rose Cottage, so as to pen this missive to you and make sure you get good quality vino this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyhoos, as the young ones say- God, aren’t they so bloody annoying?- what booze you may be asking does that esteemed wine expert and keynote speaker at a very important business conference in Birmingham this week, Raymond Gleug, think we should be spending our hard-earned shekels on?

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than the length of a well-smoked cigarette to be sure to be sure to be sure as today’s WINE OF THE WEEK is the lithesome, supple and satisfyingly complex 2023 Finca Las Moras Malbec (£7, Tesco). Ripe, muscular blackberry flavours, a warm, smoky palate and a spicy, judiciously oaked finish with hints of dark chocolate combine to create a robust, rustic and thoroughly satisfying drop. A proper winter warmer which went spectacularly well with today’s supper of lamb chops, spuds and veg- have saved some for my poor storm-bedraggled wife when she gets back from the rugger. I wonder could she be having an affair?

I’ll be honest, in inclement conditions such as these I stick to red but lovers of white must not be forgotten so today’s second selection is the easy-drinking, lively and very versatile 2022 Swartland Chenin Blanc (£8, M&S). This fabulously fresh, zesty South African white is full of bright citrus and tropical fruit flavours on a complex palate alongside notes of fresh herbs and alluring grassy aromatics before a brisk and tingly, discreetly acidic finish. Went very well with last night’s supper of pan-fried salmon, savoury spicy rice and peas.