Michael and Luke Mackle of Natural Umber

Dungannon’s Natural Umber has won a major UK organic food award for its unique apple cider vinegar.

The family owned and managed business last week gained a BOOM Award in the the UK's only awards that recognise and celebrate the burgeoning organic industry. Officially known as the Best of Organic Market (BOOM) Awards, the awards honour brands, businesses, and individuals contributing to the organic sector in food, farming, fashion, and beauty.

The awards also champion innovation and acknowledge exceptional organic products. Hosted by the Soil Association, the awards celebrate excellence across the organic sector. They include categories for food and drink, beauty and wellbeing, fashion and textiles, and also recognise outstanding individuals and businesses through ‘Organic for All’ awards.

The awards are chosen by an international team of judges including food writers of the calibre of the Daily Telegraph’s food expert Xanthe Clay, as well as renowned chef Romy Gill and famed broadcaster Andy Clarke.

The award-winning Natural Umber organic apple cider vinegar

There's also a ‘Nation's Favourite Organic Product’ award, chosen by public vote. The awards aim to highlight those who are working to restore nature, health, and a safe climate through organic practices.

A first for Northern Ireland food and drink, Natural Umber, owned by the Mackle family, one of the leading apple growing and processing enterprises, Natural Umber won the highly competitive category for Organic Oils, Vinegar and Dressings.

Luke Mackle, commercial director at Natural Umber, was thrilled to collect the award, saying: “This award is a marvellous boost for us especially in our target market that already includes high profile customers such as Marks and Spencer food halls in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. We’ll be doing everything to harness the marketing potential of such an important recognition.”

