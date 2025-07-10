Celebrate and experience ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ in Draperstown this summer

Following the success of ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ markets in Moy and Pomeroy in 2024, ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ food market is back. Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, it arrives in Draperstown, in the heart of the Sperrins, 11am to 6pm on Saturday 2 August and is free to attend.

‘Taste Mid Ulster’ celebrates Mid Ulster’s food heritage from across the district. The event has grown to include speciality food and craft producers who will showcase and promote home-grown produce from around the Mid Ulster District and Northern Ireland. Look out for Sperrin Bakery, Dart Cheese, Fluffy Meringue, Cook with Norah, Bakeaway Killycolpy, Woodlab Distillery, Solas Bath Body Home, Annie’s Delights, Lough Neagh Fisheries Co-Operative, and Betty's Ice Cream—and many more.

Enjoy cookery demonstrations using the best of local produce from world-renowned chef, Irish culinary ambassador and consultant Noel McMeel, Mid Ulster cook and food ambassador Norah Brown MBE and Joanna Neeson from WYSEBiTES Cookery School, Cookstown. Also live stage performances throughout the day from local artists and children’s entertainment.