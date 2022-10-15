Since October 1 my very pleasant neighbours have had, in their front room, a banner reading "Happy Hallowe'en".

I haven't challenged them about it yet. I call this diplomacy whereas my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., prefers to accuse me of cowardice.

My objection isn't so much to how premature the banner feels or even to the relentless commercialisation of every festival in the calendar. No, I'm much more pedantic than that. My objection is to the word happy.

Enjoy An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

Hallowe'en isn't meant to be happy. It should be scary. If you find yourself smiling during Hallowe'en, then you're not doing it right. You're supposed to be terrified.

I can promise you on this very page in two week's time, as every year, a Hallowe'en column featuring fantastic wine in the context of a very spooky tale which will ensure you suffer many sleepless nights. Terror and wine, my Hallowe'en stock (or should that be shock?) in trade. Don't miss it! Now that I've got that off my chest, I'll get back to the day job of finding you some exceptionally palatable vino at very affordable prices which you can enjoy this weekend. I wonder do my neighbours read the News Letter on a Saturday...

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than the length of a well-smoked cigarette to be sure to be sure to be sure as today's Wine of the Week, is the sleek, supple and deftly spiced 2021 Special Selection Malbec (£7, M&S). This plummy, punchy Argentinian red has an exuberantly juicy palate full of tangy berry and cherry flavours and earthy, pungent spices which are nicely balanced by firm tannins before a lingering finish with hints of oak, vanilla and lick-your lips liquorice. One to enjoy with a succulent steak (the bloodier the better- it's nearly Hallowe'en!), plenty of garlic fries to ward off the vampires and lots of salad to promote good physical and mental health.

Lovers of white, I shall never forsake you. Today's second selection is the easy-drinking, lively and very versatile 2021 First Cape Special Cuvee Chenin Blanc (£6.50, Tesco). This fabulously fresh, zesty South African white is full of bright citrus and tropical fruit flavours on a complex palate alongside notes of fresh herbs and alluring grassy aromatics before a brisk and tingly, discreetly acidic finish. One to enjoy before bobbing for apples or telling ghost stories around the fire with some mildly spiced Mediterranean or Asian cuisine, particularly seafood and salads.

I should stress that the people in the house next door to my own lovely home, Rose Cottage, are absolutely wonderful and that we wouldn't trade them in for any other neighbours. So if you do happen to be reading this today, Mr and Mrs. Darcy, please feel free to pop over for a glass or two of vino this evening. It would be lovely to see you. Perhaps you can even help us to put up our Christmas tree.