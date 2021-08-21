Checking out with a top aperitif

Should we feel delighted or terrified?

Most of us love the sun and we definitely don’t get our fair share in this country. We mostly get rain, rain and a bit more rain.

And yet we must also harbour nagging concerns about what it signals for the future of the planet and the coming generations.

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

Which, if the reincarnationists are to be believed, may well include us..which is also a terrifying thought.

However, one thing I do know is that, with all this talk of weather and the increasing temperature, we will definitely need some cold, refreshing drinks to slake our desperate thirst. And keep us in the holiday summer mood.

First on the must-have list is Bitterol (£7.99, Lidl). This is a delicious Italian aperitif, not dissimilar to Aperol, which contains a nice mix of carefully selected herbs and a touch of orange.

Best served chilled over ice with an equal quantity of Prosecco and a tiny splash of soda. A sunlounger, sand and a paddling pool are optional extras.

I enjoyed mine with - according to the 2020 World Sparkling Wine Awards- the best Prosecco in the world, the lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and effervescent 2019 Valdobbiadene Prosecco (also £7.99, Lidl).

This is most sincerely one to impress the guests with along with the canapes at your garden parties...if government restrictions allow (you know how they seem to change every hour)!

During the last heatwave, I found myself trying to maintain my sanity in the temporary absence of my beloved wife, the redoubtable Madame G., by drinking copious amounts of inexpensive but perfectly pleasant Pinot Grigio.

This time round I plan to turn to slightly more sophisticated rosè wines, specifically today’s Wine of the Week, the delicate, delightfully dry, salmon-pink 2020 Flaminio Negroamaro Brindisi Rosato (£8.50, The Wine Society, visit www.thewinesociety.com or telephone 01438-741177).

Teeming with bright redcurrant, raspberry and strawberry flavours, this veritable mouthful of summer in a glass, will go wonderfully well with simply cooked fish or poultry.

Lovers of reds, I will never forget you for deep down, despite my occasional dalliances and flirtations elsewhere, I am you.

Continuing with our Italian theme, today’s final wine selection is the fulsome, complex and judiciously spiced 2018 M&S Barbera d’Asti (£9).

A rich bouquet with notes of violets and minerals leads to layers of cherry, plum and blueberry flavours which mingle with backnotes of toasted cocoa before a lengthy, peppery finish. A perfect match to a medium rare filet mignon.

Familiar with Hard Seltzers?

Me neither. Pardon the grammar as I attempt to get down wiv da kidz.

Hard Seltzer is essentially carbonated water, alcohol and fruit flavours.

Or in the case of Sunrise Hard Seltzers (£1.49 for a 250 mile can), it’s like a classy Alcopop for adults. Lean, savoury and magnificently zesty the range features Lemon and Lime, Cherry Acai and (my personal favourite) Mango options. Only 73 calories per can.

Worth checking out.

Which is where I must check out today. Let’s hope our species isn’t following close behind. And enjoy the sun if it comes. Till next week, tipplers, sante!

