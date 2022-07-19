Dog friendly café celebrates first birthday with expansion

Forward a year and First Avenue Coffee Co on the Ormeau Road is not only surviving but it’s thriving.
Owners Paddy O’Kane and Shona Furey are set to open a second branch on Stranmillis Road next month, creating a further 12 jobs.
Paddy is optimistic about the future of the First Avenue Coffee Co brand: “During the pandemic, both our careers in coffee took a knock. And not knowing the effects the many lockdowns would have on us, or how the world, our city or ourselves would ever recover, we decided it was time to take a risk.
“We started with a vision of how two local baristas with a passion for great coffee could help the community. So we talked to local people and businesses, sourced great local food, found a fantastic local coffee expert who roasts our own specific blend and thus First Avenue Coffee Co was born.”
Shona continued: “First Avenue’s dog friendly ethos and close proximity to Ormeau Park has received so much positive feedback. We have a fantastic team of 10 who are central to who we are and what we do. They greet our customers with a warm smile and a cheery hello and really make a difference to the local community. We look forward to the next chapter of First Avenue Coffee Company’s journey.”