Food and drink artisans set to soar at Belfast International

Local food and drink, especially from artisans and smaller producers, now has a strong position throughout Belfast International Airport as it gears for many thousands of travellers over the current holiday season.

There’s now a new shop, Allsters, too with food and crafts in Departures.

A key player in the sharp focus on local produce in categories such as whiskey, gin and vodka is Aelia Duty Free, part of the global Lagardère group, Lagardère Travel.

The new Allster shop at Belfast International with Eddie Holmes, centre, Graham Vaughan, the shop manager and Ciara Taylor, customer service executive

Retail is a pioneering international leader in the travel retail industry. Aelia Duty Free is the airport’s main retail operation in departures.

In addition, Aelia has introduced many of our spirits to other duty frees in Great Britain, Europe and further afield. As such, Aelia has become a major supporter of exports of local spirits. The global retailer, furthermore, offers local distillers regular opportunities to sample their spirits to travellers.

Aelia also teamed up with food and drink promotion body FoodNI - almost a decade ago - to showcase local food from smaller processors in a shop in the checkout area in departures, providing a hugely important outlet for local food and drink artisans.

FoodNI’s Michele Shirlow readily acknowledges the support for local artisans from Aelia Duty Free and the airport management, saying: “We appreciate greatly the invaluable support of Aelia and the airport management for local producers in helping them to reach a wider audience. It started out with just a few products in 2014 but it has grown to become a very valuable showcase of our very progressive and innovative food and drink industry.

Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter in Portrush has sampled his products at the FoodNI shop at the airport

“The presence with Aelia at the international airport has also encouraged many smaller companies to look at export opportunities. There is no doubt that Northern Irish food and drink is now firmly on the map and growing in reputation daily. Our winning World’s Best Food Destination in 2018 helped us raise our stature up to where it belonged.

“Throughout the pandemic we have seen real innovation by our 450 food and drink companies, with a growing focus on sustainability and health, and we are keen to explore other opportunities to support the excellent work of Aelia Duty Free and the airport in the months and years ahead.

“Sustainable local food and drink products are growing in importance daily. FoodNI’s approach is based on collaboration and partnership, the service we provide to the companies and Aelia is pro bono, but it makes sense for everyone to work together in promoting our excellent food and drink.”

The most recent retail development for the food and drink and craft industries here is the launch by Eddie Holmes, a technology marketing expert of an attractive shop outside departures.

FoodNI’s Michele Shirlow has been working with food and drink companies at the airport for almost a decade on a pro bono basis

Eddie, 38, and his three-strong team have just opened the Allster (All of Ulster) retail outlet at our busiest airport which is slowly returning to the pre-pandemic business levels. As well as food and drink, the shop features an extensive showcase of arts and crafts from the likes of Kathryn Callaghan, Bathe Botanicals, and Molly and Me Candles.

The new shop is a physical presence that’s linked back to an attractive on-line digital marketplace, Eddie’s forte, that also offers artisans a platform from which to sell their products.

Originally from the Ards Peninsula, Eddie developed his on-line marketing knowledge and skills working in various digital technology roles in England. He created on-line marketing sites for a range of small and large companies there.

“I returned home around five years to develop my own small technology business in internet marketing and was soon struck by the variety and quality of the local food and drink industry,” explains Eddie.

“I noticed that most artisan enterprises here had little knowledge of or engagement with on-line marketing sites and so I decided to approach several to see if they would be interested. They were keen to talk, and as I became engaged with the sector I grew to appreciate the exceptional quality and innovation among the companies across Northern Ireland. I also got to meet a host of artists and craft workers. I began working with them to see how Allster could help raise awareness of their expertise and products here and further afield.”