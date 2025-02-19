Susie Hamilton Stubber and Bob McDonald of Burren Balsamics from Co Armagh on the stand at Gulfood in Dubai

​Armagh-based Burren Balsamics has created two innovative vinegars that bring the flavours of the Middle East to chefs and home cooks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exotic flavours from the company, a specialist in original vinegars, sauces and jams for the global marketplace, are Kashmiri Chilli and Ginger Infused White Balsamic and Date, Za’atar, and Cinnamon Infused Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

Bob McDonald, an experienced chef who runs Burren Balsamics in Richhill with founder Susie Hamilton Stubber, another successful chef, describes the Kashmiri Chilli vinegar as “a vibrant and aromatic infusion that balances the subtle heat of Kashmiri chilli with the warm, zesty notes of ginger, perfect for enhancing marinades, dressings, and Middle Eastern cuisine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Date, Za’atar, and Cinnamon Infused balsamic vinegar is “rich, complex blend combining the deep sweetness of dates, the earthy, herbaceous character of za’atar, and the warming spice of cinnamon, offering a distinctive depth of flavour ideal for both savoury and sweet applications”.

The Burren Balsamics range

Burren Balsamics, a multi-award-winning artisanal producer and supplier to high-end stores such as Harrods in London and hundreds of delis, farm shops and independent grocers across the UK and Ireland, launched the exotic vinegars successfully last week Gulfood 2025 in Dubai, one of the world’s largest food and beverage trade exhibitions.

“We were excited to bring these new infusions to Gulfood, showcasing how our products can elevate dishes with authentic and contemporary Middle Eastern flavours. I am delighted to say the products were enthusiastically received by leading supermarket buyers, and we expect to do great business in the months ahead,” said Bob.

Sampling the new flavours were hundreds of buyers, chefs, and food industry professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad