Free pint of Heineken being offered to football and rugby fans in Northern Ireland at 50 participating bars

From April 1 until June 10, customers can claim a free pint of Heineken by using FANZO – an app which helps users to find a nearby bar to watch televised sport.

The promotion will apply to all Champions League matches, Europa League matches as well as Heineken Champions Cup matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FANZO is used by six million unique fans each year to ﬁnd venues to watch sport socially.

Maura Bradshaw, United Wines Business Development Manager, Matthew Clarke, FANZO Key Account Manager, Johnny of the Ulster Sports Club and Gemma Herdman, United Wines Brand Manager.

Once you have downloaded the FANZO app, you can check out which of the 50 participating bars in Northern Ireland is your closest and get yourself an ice-cold free pint.

“We’re so excited to launch the first ever FANZO campaign, completely exclusive to NI,” said Gemma Herdman, Brand Manager for Craigavon-based United Wines, which handles all of Heineken’s sales, marketing and distribution in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Using the Bar Finder on the app, the best places to watch the big games that matter are right at your fingertips. You can book tables at your local, invite your mates and get the best seat in the house before sitting down to a mouth-watering free pint of Heineken.

“This will be supported by a digital outdoor campaign giving away hundreds of Champions League goodies, activity across trade outlets as well as a very special Heineken activation on the June 10 to celebrate the Champions League final in true Heineken style at the Ulster Sports Club in Belfast City Centre.”

FANZO’s Matthew Clarke said: “This is certainly going to bring a great buzz to the bars around the country, the app is so easy for customers to use and who wouldn’t want to enjoy a free pint when getting together with mates to watch the football or rugby.

"You just can’t beat the atmosphere when fellow sporting fans come together to create memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad