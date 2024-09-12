Brendan Carty of Killowen Distillery in the Mournes is now doing business in Germany

Whiskey and poitin lovers in Germany will soon be able to enjoy ‘a drop of the crythur’ distilled in the Mournes by one of Ireland’s smallest producer of premium spirits.

Overlooking Carlingford Lough, Killowen Distillery in Rostrevor, a producer of innovative in whiskeys, gin, rum, vodka, has just won its first business in Germany.

The award-winning distillery, built and developed by Brendan Carty, an experienced master distiller, has signed a major distribution deal with Haromax in Germany.

It’s a major boost for the business which has revived the tradition of whiskey and poitin distilling in the Mournes. Haromax will distribute Killowen’s 700ml Single Malt Rum and Raisin Irish Whiskey, Gloria Coffee Liqueur and Pangur Poitín. T

Killowen Distillery has revived distilling in the Mournes

hese are all available for purchase across Germany online now and will be available shortly through leading retailers.

The deal comes at a time when Irish whiskey sales have been growing strongly across Germany.

Brendan, announcing the significant breakthrough in Germany, says: “This is another major boost or our small distillery which has been recognised for its successful investment in innovation. We look forward to working with the Haromax team to grow sales of our range of products.”

Brendan, a specialist in creating small batch spirits, was named Distiller of the Year in the annual Irish Whiskey Industry Awards last month. It was a fitting tribute for one of the most creative distillers in the Irish whiskey community.