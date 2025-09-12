A Bushmills gin has been awarded the ‘Golden Fork’ for Northern Ireland at the 2025 Great Taste Awards.

The Guild of Fine Food hosted their annual Golden Forks award ceremony at Battersea Arts Centre in London on September 9.

Bringing together some of the best food and drink producers in the world, as well as key figures from across the industry, it was a true celebration of flavour and artisanal talent.

At the ‘Oscars’ of the food and drinks indistry, the most delicious product from Northern Ireland was confirmed as Basalt Volcanic Rock Gin from Basalt Distillery.

The 42.1% gin was shortlisted from 14,340 entrants to win the award.

The judges felt that Basalt Distillery‘s Basalt Volcanic Rock Gin really stood out because of its layers of flavour – spicy, savoury and peppery with citrus-Sichuan warmth. The nose was ‘seriously complex’ and hinted at the umami from the incredible botanicals and juniper.

On the palate, there was an instant woody, Cassia hit leading to an oily mouthfeel with incredible warmth from the ginger. The judges agreed that the smoothness and long finish of this gin meant it was perfect for drinking on its own, but that when mixed with tonic there was a more floral, perfumed note, with a slightly more saline quality.

Martha Garbe, director at Basalt Distillery, said: “It feels amazing to have recognition from such a renowned organisation and to have that seal of approval. We developed this product during lockdown, so when we actually launched it, no one else had ever tried it.

"It has been great to have it approved by such a recognised body, especially considering it was just me and my partner who had made it. In my mind Great Taste is one of the most prestigious competitions in the UK, recognised globally and as soon as we launched the gin, it was the award that we really wanted.