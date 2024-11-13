Jarlath Watson of Echlinville Distillery in Kircubbin, home of Dunville’s Irish whiskeys

​A rare whiskey distilled outside Kircubbin village in Co Down, on the shores of picturesque Strangford Lough, that’s been dubbed ‘The Spirit of Belfast’ has been named this year’s Ireland’s best single malt.

There were medals too for whiskeys and cream liqueurs produced in other Co Down centres Ballynahinch, Crossgar, Newry and Rostrevor, as well as at the old Crumlin Road gaol in Belfast

Selling at around £200 a bottle, Dunville’s 21-year-old Palo Cortado came out on top in the annual Irish Whiskey Awards, Ireland’s most important competition for the golden spirit that’s continuing to grow in popularity in key markets such as the US, Canada and Japan.

The influential awards, hosted by Ballynahinch-based Hinch Distillery, celebrated the impressive achievements of the industry and celebrated Dunvllle’s, which is produced by Echlinville Distillery at Kircubbin, near Newtownards in Co Down.

Echlinville Distillery outside Kircubbin, Co Down

Palo Cortado refers to the sherry barrels in which the spirit is matured and which give the whiskey a really distinctive taste and colour.

Echlinville was formed in 2013 by longstanding business partners Shane Braniff and Jarlath Watson, who realised a long held a dream to create what became Northern Ireland’s second whiskey distillery - after Old Bushmills in Co Antrim - in more than a century.

Dunville’s has a brand heritage stretching back to the original distillery in west Belfast that stretched back over a century and was one of Ireland’s biggest and most successful. Dunville’s was once the biggest selling Irish whiskey in the US before Prohibition.

Jarlath, commenting on the award, says: “This a huge accolade that further cements Dunville’s place among the world’s best whiskeys and our position as the home of exceptional sherry cask finishes.”