New online home for McConnell’s Irish Whisky

Since McConnell’s was re-launched in 2020, communications have been developed to convey the essence of McConnell’s as a brand and to tell the story of the legendary whisky.

The team at Belfast Distillery Company behind the revamp were careful to ensure the true essence of the brand would remain within today’s contemporary world. The website will be the first port of call for many who are just finding out about McConnell’s and the journey from 18th Century spirits grocers to now bringing whisky distilling back to Belfast in the 21st Century.

The Belfast Born branding has been developed by Bangor graphic design firm Darragh Neely Design and brought to life by Lisburn web design company, SMK Creations.

Stephen McKechnie from SMK Creations, John Kelly, CEO at Belfast Distillery Company, Darragh Neely from Darragh Neely Designs and Sarah Kennedy, brand ambassador at McConnell’s Irish Whisky

Sarah Kennedy, brand ambassador at McConnell’s Irish Whisky, explained: “Over the last few years we have seen a renaissance in Irish whiskey across the globe.

“We are growing McConnell’s Irish Whisky across the world and continue to take the brand on a journey to new markets. With the ‘Belfast Born 1776’ trademark, we have helped raise the profile of McConnell’s with whisky lovers. Our new website will be an online home for those who want to know the McConnell’s story, find out where to buy it, and learn new ways to enjoy drinking our great whisky.”

Darragh Neely at Darragh Neely Design, added: “We’ve been on quite a journey with McConnell’s over the last few months. Like any branding project done properly it’s about getting into the very DNA, the essence, of that brand.

“McConnell’s has real honest history and a heritage like no other whisky here. It came from Belfast and we wanted to make sure it stayed firmly rooted in these streets.

“The updated branding and tone secures it’s position on this island and will help it travel even further. We’re very happy with the direction now and excited for our continued collaboration with such a passionate, driven team.”

Sarah concluded: “With this latest move by the team at Belfast Distillery Company, we maintain our Belfast heritage, and look forward to the continued success of McConnell’s Irish Whisky.’