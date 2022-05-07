Rugby ace Louis Ludik is Hellbent on tasty food team

Louis Ludik of Hellbent, front, with business partner Schalke van der Merwe behind the new collaboration with smaller food ventures on new products

Dozens of artisans and smaller companies from across the country are hoping for a significant business boost next week in the FoodNI Food Pavilion at RUAS Balmoral Show during what will be the biggest showcase of local food and drink here this year.

The popular four-day event will also see the launch of a unique collaboration on a new beef burger by a group of local artisan enterprises.

Hellbent, a specialist in South African boerewors beef sausages, meatballs and burgers will be launching the ‘Big Balmoral Burger’ at the show with other artisan producers Milgro Onions from Limavady, Omagh’s Kennedy Bacon, Ballylisk of Armagh Cheese from Portadown and Ke Nako Meats from Ballyclare, another specialist in South African dried beef. A local sauce producer is to join the team before the show.

Adrian and Angela Patterson of Gold and Brown’s Gourmet Brownies in Ballymena and looking forward to next week’s Balmoral Show

The launch is intended by Hellbent’s Louis Ludik, the former Ulster rugby star, to showcase the business potential of innovative products when smaller food producers work together.

“We want to show shoppers that everything for a great tasting burger, for instance, is readily available and fresh from Northern Ireland producers. We’ve some of the tastiest and nutritious food in the world,” Louis adds.

“The collaboration at Balmoral, I hope, will be the start of a series between smaller food companies on original products. We want more shoppers to appreciate the quality and wholesome foods available here and to recognise that buying more locally is good for the industry and the wider Northern Ireland economy.”

Among those featuring at Balmoral for the first time are Gold and Brown Gourmet Brownies from Ballymena, Larne’s Green Fingers Family Granola and Spore Shores of Ballywalter, a specialist mushroom grower. They will also be in the huge FoodNI Food Pavilion at Balmoral Park. They will be appearing at the show for the first time alongside seasoned campaigners like Moy Park, Craigavon and Downpatrick’s Finnebrogue Artisan.

Louis Ludik of Hellbent in Holywood has formed a new team of artisans to create original food ideas which is being announced at Balmoral Show

The showcase is the biggest held since the Covid-19 outbreak and marks a return to what the event was like before the lockdowns shut the pavilion’s doors.

Gold and Brown’s Angela Patterson is looking forward to her debut in the Food Pavilion.

“We’ve visited the show many times in the past,” she says. “We can’t wait for the doors to open on what will be the first occasion to show our luxury Belgium chocolate brownies there. We are hoping to raise awareness of our unique products and to do some business during the time we will be taking part in the FoodNI Food Pavilion.”

Andrea Bohar, who runs Green Fingers Family Granola, isn’t quite sure what to expect at the show. “While we’ve taken part in a number of small food markets and done reasonably well, Balmoral will be a huge event and will test our stock of granola. We’ve been stocking up to ensure there’s enough for sampling and, of course, sales. It’s a tremendous opportunity for us.”

Connor McCrorie, the founder of SporeShore mushroom farm at Ballywalter, is another welcoming the opportunity to reach out to a wider base of shoppers.

“It will give me the chance to explain how I grow the widest range of mushrooms on the shore at Ballywalter,” he says. “Once people taste my unique range of mushrooms and hear how they are grown they usually buy.”

“The Food Pavilion is virtually back to what it was before the advent of the horrible coronavirus pandemic locked virtually everything down here,” FoodNI’s Michele Shirlow continues.

“While we will still be observing safe distancing and hand sanitising in the pavilion, we will be providing a comprehensive showcase of the very best in local food and drink available across Northern Ireland.

“We’ve been immensely encouraged by the enthusiasm demonstrated by our Food NI and Taste of Ulster members for this year’s important event for an industry which continues to grow in significance in terms of contribution to the local economy especially in farming communities.

“Food and drink remains our single biggest manufacturing industry, employing around 100,000 people across an extensive supply chain and contributing over £5 billion annually to the economy here,” she adds.

“We’ve been encouraged, in particular, over the past two challenging years by artisan and smaller companies which have been investing in new products and process to ensure their continuing ability to compete successfully and profitably.”

The RUAS show at Balmoral, Michele explains, is at the heart of FoodNI’s business strategy because “it enables the organisation to showcase the quality and originality of the food and drink now being produced by local companies and especially the smaller enterprises which are the backbone of our most enterprising and successful industry.”