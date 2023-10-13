There's a big appetite for Co Armagh woman Laura Vogan's S’more’a’licious marshmallow kits
Laura set up her S’more’a’licious small business in 2020 during lockdown and just
two months after the birth of her second child. She subsequently won two awards for
her enterprise including Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis' Small Business Sunday
award.
The business has continued to grow from sales here and further afield of the kits with
all that is needed to make delicious marshmallows. Her customers include local delis
and farm shops here and online outside Northern Ireland.
Based on the family farm, near Caledon, S'more'a'licious now offers a wide range of
different luxury treats including gourmet mallows, ideal gifts, that Laura handcrafts in
different flavours
Mum to two, Laura set up S’more’a’licious during a time when she wanted to start
focusing on her own interests and goals. She also helps husband Adam on their beef
farm.
Laura had been interested in S’mores, a popular American treat, for many years.
The kits for making marshmallows had been popular in America for toasting at
campfires and bonfires from the 1920s.
Laura says: "It was coming up to Christmas and I was talking to friends about setting
up a business to make S'mores. I needed something positive that I could do at home
while looking after the new baby and my other daughter.
“My friends encouraged me to start making them as Christmas gifts as a trial and
then to think about setting up a small business if they were popular, which they were.
I wasn’t sure that I could run a business making S’mores.”
Feedback from family and friends led Laura to see what she needed to do to set up a
business to make and sell the treats.
“We are enjoying considerable success now. Our products are delivered across all of
Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Ireland,” she adds.Laura:
