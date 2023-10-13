News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

There's a big appetite for Co Armagh woman ​Laura Vogan's S’more’a’licious marshmallow kits

​Armagh farmer’s wife Laura Vogan has successfully turned a hobby into an award- winning small business specialising in marshmallows, marshmallow fluff, chocolate and biscuits.
By Sam Butler
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
​Laura Vogan of S’more’a’licious in Co Armagh is selling her marshmallow kits here, in Great Britain and in the Republic of Ireland​Laura Vogan of S’more’a’licious in Co Armagh is selling her marshmallow kits here, in Great Britain and in the Republic of Ireland
​Laura Vogan of S’more’a’licious in Co Armagh is selling her marshmallow kits here, in Great Britain and in the Republic of Ireland

Laura set up her S’more’a’licious small business in 2020 during lockdown and just

two months after the birth of her second child. She subsequently won two awards for

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

her enterprise including Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis' Small Business Sunday

Most Popular
S’more’a’licious now offers a wide range of different luxury treats including gourmet mallows, ideal gifts, that Laura Vogan handcrafts in different flavoursS’more’a’licious now offers a wide range of different luxury treats including gourmet mallows, ideal gifts, that Laura Vogan handcrafts in different flavours
S’more’a’licious now offers a wide range of different luxury treats including gourmet mallows, ideal gifts, that Laura Vogan handcrafts in different flavours

award.

The business has continued to grow from sales here and further afield of the kits with

all that is needed to make delicious marshmallows. Her customers include local delis

and farm shops here and online outside Northern Ireland.

Based on the family farm, near Caledon, S'more'a'licious now offers a wide range of

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

different luxury treats including gourmet mallows, ideal gifts, that Laura handcrafts in

different flavours

Mum to two, Laura set up S’more’a’licious during a time when she wanted to start

focusing on her own interests and goals. She also helps husband Adam on their beef

farm.

Laura had been interested in S’mores, a popular American treat, for many years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The kits for making marshmallows had been popular in America for toasting at

campfires and bonfires from the 1920s.

Laura says: "It was coming up to Christmas and I was talking to friends about setting

up a business to make S'mores. I needed something positive that I could do at home

while looking after the new baby and my other daughter.

“My friends encouraged me to start making them as Christmas gifts as a trial and

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

then to think about setting up a small business if they were popular, which they were.

I wasn’t sure that I could run a business making S’mores.”

Feedback from family and friends led Laura to see what she needed to do to set up a

business to make and sell the treats.

“We are enjoying considerable success now. Our products are delivered across all of

Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Ireland,” she adds.Laura:

Smores; Laura makes kits for making tasty treats

Laura Vogan of S’more’a’licious in Co Armagh is selling her

marshmallow kits here, in Great Britain and in the Republic of Ireland

Related topics:Northern Ireland