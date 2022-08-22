Top UK health food stores sign up for Tricia’s NI healthy mushroom coffee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tricia McNeilly of Otzibrew in Belfast enjoys a cup of award-winning Organic Chicory and Cordyceps Coffee Alternative

Among recent customers for her coffee from medicinal mushroom is Holland and Barrett (H&B), the leading UK health food network.

As a result of the H&B deal, Otzibrew’s healthy coffee is likely to be on sale in over 700 stores in the UK and beyond. It’s proving increasingly popular with consumers seeking hot beverages without the caffeine ‘kick’. Otzibrew’s unique beverage powders have already been listed by Selfridges, Amazon and Whole Foods stores in Britain.

Tricia says the coffee alternative is currently “selling extremely well due to the growing interest among consumers in healthy alternatives especially caffeine-free drinks”.

The H&B deal is for her unique mushroom-based coffees such as the novel Organic Chicory and Cordyceps Coffee.

“It’s a very significant breakthrough for Otzibrew in the intensely competitive UK marketplace,” she adds.

Tricia is “thrilled” to be supplying H&B for 700 health stores: “It’s a tremendous boost for my small business from the biggest UK health food and wellbeing store since the launch of the new coffee. We’ve worked immensely hard to win this important business. It now gives us widespread coverage across the UK and further afield and provides an exciting springboard for even faster growth for my health focused business.”

The coffee is the latest and highly innovative product developed from medicinal mushrooms harvested for Otzibrew from remote regions. The Belfast-based entrepreneur has devoted her business life to the creation of healthy foods and beverages which have subsequently won international acclaim and successful sales in the UK and further afield.

Tricia founded Otzibrew in 2017 on the back of vast nutrition research into healthy beverages in particular. She subsequently set out on a mission which is steadily revolutionising the hot drinks market especially coffee.

Having already successfully launched and brought to market the natural coconut milk/water drink CocoMojo, Tricia also founded Root 66: Highway to Health, a company focused on incorporating the health benefits of turmeric into a range of

foods.

It was Tricia’s own health struggle with caffeine induced headaches that led her to investigate healthy alternatives to coffee: “I loved coffee but the headaches were terrible. This led me to research how best to remove the addictive properties of caffeine, eradicate the headaches and deliver an energy boost without the jitters.”

Research into medicinal mushrooms led Tricia to the cordyceps mushroom, a variety normally indigenous to climates such as tropical forests of the Amazon or mountain tops in China.

Tricia continues: “There are more than 400 species of cordyceps mushrooms but most health research has been based around the Cordyceps Sinensis and the Cordyceps Militaris. They have been a common feature in traditional Chinese

medicine for generations. The Beijing government has even approved the mushrooms for use in hospitals across the country. Cordyceps are thought to increase the body’s production of the molecule adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is essential for delivering energy to the muscles.

“Several trials also showed the potential for the cordyceps mushroom to be an essential tool in the fight against diabetes. The mushroom seems to mimic the action of insulin and works to decrease the levels of glucose in the blood, keeping blood sugar levels in a safe range.”

Among recent awards for Otzibrew are silver and bronze medals in the prestigious Free from Food Awards in Britain. She captured the attention of a distinguished panel of expert judges with her unique Organic Chicory and Cordyceps Mushroom Coffee Alternative, a hot drink that is claimed to promote optimal digestive health, regulate appetite, increase energy and stamina, and improve memory.

“Otzibrew’s Organic Chicory and Cordyceps Coffee Alternative is a freeze-dried powder made with 100% natural and organic plant extracts,” she says. “It can be made in a cafetiere for a really good coffee alternative. It’s the latest outcome of our mission to unlock the amazing health benefits of nature’s naturally sourced medicinal mushrooms and their outstanding powers for longevity, energy and immunity.”

The new hot drink also reflects Tricia longstanding concern for the environment and is available in eco-friendly paper tubes for freshness and sustainability.

“The product is free from caffeine, dairy and gluten. It’s also suitable for vegans,” Tricia explains.