Charming country home

This detached bungalow is set on a mature plot with an adjoining 5.14 acres of prime land which wraps around the property on three sides.

The dwelling itself is a country home of some character, with a first floor master bedroom suite, and a basement area currently used as a home office. One of the most notable features is the open plan reception area within the hallway, which opens into the working kitchen and leads to the sleeping quarters and bathroom.

Ground floor accommodation: hallway with solid wooden flooring and balustrade staircase; open plan study area (12’0” x 11’2”); kitchen (37’4’’ x 15’0’’) features include Stanley Stove unit, built in gas hob and electric oven, solid wooden flooring; family room (13’3” x 11’2”) with Adam style fireplace,patio doors to rear and double French glass doors from hallway; lounge (20’8” x 11’5”) with Adam style fireplace, solid wooden flooring and bay window with views over River Maine; bedroom (12’6” x 10’11”) with en-suite (8’3” x 5’3”); bedroom (11’9” x 11’3”) opens into bathroom; bathroom (10’10” x 7’5”) includes white three piece suite comprising lfwc, whb and bath; bedroom (11’0” x 10’6”) with white vanity unit.

120 FENAGHY ROAD, Galgorm, Ballymena BT42 1JJ

Basement Level: home office (17’4” x 15’3”) with access to storage area (17’10” x 13’4”) with access from outside.

First floor: master bedroom (17’1” x 14’1”) newly carpeted and with built in wardrobe, dressing area with eaves storage, en-suite bathroom (9’1” x 8’5”) includes white three piece suite comprising lfwc, whb and bath.

Outside: mature gardens with lawns and gravel parking area and 5.14acres field adjacent which could be purchased as a separate lot, depending on the circumstances.

The property is located between Galgorm village and its range of amenities. Ballymena town centre is just some 2.5 miles away.

O\A £355,000

Agents: Rainey & Gregg tel: 028 25645225

