Council gardening competition highlights mental and physical benefits

Best Kept Front Garden winner Sarah Bandy from Islandmagee

The Mayor of Mid & East Antrim, William McCaughey, announced the winners and runners-up of the borough’s community competition, saying: “Gardening can improve cognitive functioning and emotional well-being; reduce depression, anxiety, obesity and heart disease; increase life satisfaction, quality of life and sense of community; support recovery from illness, reduce stress, blood pressure and muscle tension.

“As well as all this, blooming gardens are a delight to the senses for owners and passers-by alike, and bring some much needed cheer.”

He added: “Through Councils ‘In Bloom’ campaign we encourage everyone in the Borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“By actively supporting our ‘In Bloom’ campaign and competitions residents not only make their garden, school or business more attractive but can boost tourism and the economy in their local areas.

“Although it’s been another strange and difficult year for many of us, there has been a large rise in interest in gardening. With more people still staying at home, many have been spending more time outside in local green space and in gardens. This is great to see as gardening can have a positive impact on our mental and physical health.

“I have been really impressed with the quality of entrants to the competition this year from all across the Borough. It has been a great opportunity for me to see the variety of horticultural talent we have here. The Borough is still in bloom despite a summer of mixed weather.”

The mayor said the Blooming Creative (Painting, Poetry and Sculpture) and Best School Gardening Project Competitions remain open until September 30.

More at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom

• Best Kept Front Garden went to Sarah Bandy from Islandmagee

• Jackie Wilson from Glenarm picked up the Best Kept Front Container Garden award

• Best Community Planting Scheme went to Tullagh Community Garden, Ballymena

• Christine Gibson from Larne won the award for Best Kept Allotment Garden

• Best Kept Commercial Premises were judge to be to Ballycairn House, Ballygally