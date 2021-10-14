Don’t miss this Luxury five-bedroom villa in Ballygally

14 Whin Road

Number 14, Whin Road is a stunning, fully renovated detached villa occupying a generous sized site located just off the Coast Road, within Ballygally village.

Enjoying sea views and views towards the Glens of Antrim, the property comprises five bedrooms and three receptions.

The interior accommodation includes an entrance hall with double glazed front door and a stairwell with glass balustrade leading to the first floor.

Kitchen

The lounge features a picture window to the front elevation enjoying sea views. There is also a picture window to the rear elevation, as well as wood strip effect tiled flooring.

The modern fitted kitchen includes a range of high and low level storage units and complementary polished granite work surface. There is a matching breakfast bar island with inlaid stainless steel sink unit and an integrated dishwasher. The ground floor also features a butler’s kitchen and separate utility room.

The property has a games room with wood strip effect tiled floor and a PVC double glazed sliding patio door leading to the rear garden.

The cloakroom is fitted with a contemporary, white two piece suite comprising a pedestal wash hand basin and WC.

Bathroom

There are three ground floor bedrooms, including one en suite.

The deluxe bathroom has a white four piece suite comprising an oval freestanding bath, separate fully tiled shower enclosure, pedestal wash hand basin and WC.

On the first floor is a living room with twin picture windows and a contemporary gas fire.

The master bedroom has a walk in wardrobe/dressing room and a deluxe en suite shower room, while there is also a guest bedroom with en-suite.

Upstairs

Externally the property benefits from a private driveway finished in decorative stone, an integral garage, gardens to the front and rear finished in lawn, patio areas, a covered barbecue area and range of plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating and PVC double glazing.

