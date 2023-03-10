It is estimated that the average British household spends around £4,296 a year on groceries, and with the cost of living crisis making everything that bit more expensive for families across the UK, increasing numbers of Britons are seeking new ways to help reduce everyday expenses.

However, what many don’t realise is that one effective solution to make savings can be found in the comfort of your own home, or more specifically, your garden.

From groceries to gifts, Angela Slater, Gardening Expert at Hayes Garden World, has revealed four unique ways that gardening can help cut back on costs this year and save Brits almost £150 in the process.

From growing your own vegetables to composting and making seasonal gifts, there are plenty of ways working in your garden can save you money

Angela said: “They say that money doesn’t grow on trees, but investing time in your garden can be great for your bank account. Whether you’re looking to cook a delicious meal, decorate your home or show your loved ones just how much you care about them, your garden has just as much to offer as your local store, for a considerably lower price.”

Homegrown ingredients - Save £85

“Growing your own food requires a lot of patience and may seem like a daunting task at first, but producing fruit and veg right from your own garden can be hugely rewarding. Alongside the benefits that homegrown produce has on both the environment and your health, relying more on what’s growing in your garden than what’s sitting on store shelves is an effective way to cut back on grocery costs throughout the year.

“Homegrown produce could cost you as little as £24 for an estimated 2-6 months worth of harvest, with the seeds required to plant these being easily accessible at many garden centres and online retailers. However, the shop-bought alternatives of your staple fruit and veg could set you back as much as £110 for the same period of time. What’s more, sourcing food directly from your garden will save you from having to make regular trips to the supermarket, with one packet of seeds capable of producing several months worth of produce.”

Seasonal Savings - Save £22

“The holiday season can be one of the most expensive times of the year and the mounting costs can quickly feel overwhelming. However, one area where savings can be made is on your holiday decor. With a little time and love spent on your garden, you can spare yourself the hassle of hunting down your Halloween pumpkin or Christmas tree at your local supermarket, and instead find everything you need right on your doorstep.

“Christmas trees are notoriously pricey, hence the fact that artificial trees have become an increasingly popular option over the years. Even so, for those who prefer the real thing but find themselves driven away by the cost, growing your own tree could save you a minimum of £21.

“Grow your own Christmas tree kits are popping up more and more in craft stores and independent retailers, providing you with everything you need to plant a festive tree for as little as £4. Whilst a lot of dedication will be required to grow a Christmas tree worthy of any holiday display, the final result will be all the more satisfying.

“With pumpkin seeds being readily available all year round, growing your own in time for Halloween is a no-brainer. The demand for pumpkins is understandably high in October, so the rush to grab one before they run out on store shelves can be pretty stressful. Britons can easily avoid this by planting their own for half the cost of a store-bought pumpkin. One packet of seeds can go a long way, producing multiple pumpkins for all the family to decorate.”

The perfect gift - Save £23

“A beautiful bouquet of flowers is a classic gift, whether you’re celebrating a special event or just showing that you care. If you want to add an extra personal touch, and save money in the process, then consider creating your own bouquet from the flowers in your garden. When bought at the florist, you’re likely to find that even the cheapest bouquets are around £25, however, planting your own could cost you as little as £2.”

Composting - Save £16

“In a world where we are all more environmentally conscious than ever before, composting has become a popular option to dispose of leftover food without having to contribute to landfill waste. What’s more, composting has significant benefits for your garden, helping to improve soil health and encouraging your plants and crops to flourish. Whilst compost can be easily bought in garden centres and home stores, producing your own for free from your food waste could save you around £16 a year, and encourage you to do your bit for the environment in the process.”

About Angela Slater

Angela holds a degree in Conservation and Land Management, and has had an active interest in gardening since the age of six.

Angela was consistently outdoors from a young age, helping her father out in the garden who would grow his own vegetables. Ever since leaving home at age 18, Angela has always had houseplants, herbs and sprouting seeds on the windowsill. She now owns a smallholding where she grows a selection of vegetables and soft fruit.

Angela has been in the gardening industry since joining Hayes, but only directly involved since 2001 when she left university and joined the outdoor plant team. She has worked for Hayes for 33 years in various guises, including part-time when she left a management position to attend university full time. For the past four years, she has been blogging and making video content related to gardening, as the online side of the business is growing to be more important than ever.