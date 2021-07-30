Home well ahead of its time

56 Castor Bay Road

Located on the exclusive Castor Bay Road, No 56 is an imposing three storey property with custom made ironmongery railing boundary and stunning entrance gates.

A gravel driveway leads to the front door and side of the property with lawns and countryside views dominating the vistas.

Step inside the front door to a grand entrance hall with solid oak staircase and parquet effect flooring. Through to the kitchen with solid oak finishes, range cooker, slow close doors and quartz worktops, leading out to the sunroom with exterior access and the high specification utility room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Living area

A vast open plan living/dining room has open fire with marble surround. Rear access patio doors ensure the countryside is in prominent view at all times.

The second reception room is located to the front of the property, with ground to ceiling windows.

A fully tiled ground floor bathroom adds convenience with a three piece “traditional English” suite.

Step in to the garage where many of this home’s tricks are hidden away. A Geothermal Heat Pump takes heat from the ground and transfers that in to the property’s underfloor heating system, resulting in high efficiency and low running costs. Beside this is an EV (Electric Vehicle) Charging Station and a Beam Vacuum System which is piped throughout the house to make cleaning a breeze.

Kitchen

These efficient systems are coupled with the property’s solar system located on the rear roof pitch for timed immersion hot water, triple glazing to top floor windows, highly insulated floors and ceilings, and individual thermostatic controls for each room.

The net result is an efficient, environmentally friendly home with extremely low annual running costs.

At first floor level four double bedrooms await. The master with ensuite. Two of the remaining rooms benefit from built in wardrobes and a fourth bedroom is located at the front of the property. The bathroom at first floor level is sumptuous, with sleeper bath and “traditional English” suite.

On up the stunning oak staircase to two further double bedrooms, with access to floored roof void storage areas. The smaller of the two bedrooms is fully wired as a cinema room.

Bathroom

All rooms are wired with satellite cable and individual temperature controls, self-closing fire doors and oversized door frames resulting in additional safety and accessibility throughout the home.

Built in 2008 this home is still advanced way beyond its time when its high specification and eco benefits are considered.

An extensive plot bounded in timber fence awaits to the rear with unspoilt views of the countryside across the grass paddock. An absolute blank canvas for a new home owner to turn this amazing space in to the garden they’ve always dreamt of. At night, marvel at the property and its grounds with the led uplighting throughout the grounds.

Paul Gwynne, Director at Manor & Mill explained: “We are delighted the lovely owners of No 56 Castor Bay Road put their trust in Manor & Mill Ltd to promote this stunning property for sale in a way only we do.

“With significant early interest achieved through our Stage 1 marketing process, the high specification installed in the property and the eco benefits of living here, we are confident No 56 will achieve an excellent sale price very quickly”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.