Home with great features

Robert Wilson Estate Agency Group is delighted to present this exceptional AA energy efficient, detached home with a garage and small holding comprising of agricultural outbuildings set on c. 46 acres in total.

This five bedroom detached home of over c.3,250 sq.ft. is centrally positioned within the lands with views towards Lough Neagh.

The setting is much sought after by a wide variety of purchasers who appreciate the quiet nature of the surroundings yet minutes away from the M1 Interchange and within close proximity of Belfast International Airport . Set amidst mature and private grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

16A Derryola Bridge Road, Aghalee

Built to an exacting and high specification by its current owners it presents many luxuries like Underfloor Heating throughout, Integrated Vacuum System, sliding sash uPVC windows, integrated Sauna, CCTV system, automated gates and much more.

Furthermore this opportunity presents two large agricultural outbuildings of steel portal frame construction.

These were previously used as a Cattery and Kennels but are ideally suited for agriculture or those who are self employed desiring to operate a business from home.

This property has been designed, constructed, maintained and cared for by the current owners to an extremely high specification and only by internal inspection can one truly appreciate the craftsmanship and high level of finish this home has to offer.

Living room

Viewing is strictly by private appointment.

Features include:

• Unique opportunity to acquire a substantial small holding of c.46 acres.

• Substantial detached family home with integral garage of over 3,250 sq.ft.

Kitchen

• Adjacent to Portmore Equestrian Centre and ideal quiet local roads for ‘hacking out’.

• Two large agricultural outbuildings

• Large extensive gardens with ornate water features

• Light and bright home finished to a high specification

Dining/kitchen

• Two large reception rooms across the ground floor

• Impressive open plan kitchen diner

• Underfloor heating throughout

• Integrated Beam Vacuum System

• Sun tracking solar panels (producing electric) and Integrated water heating panels fitted to the roof

• Geothermal Ground Source Heating System

• Sliding sash uPVC windows

• CCTV system and automated gates.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Thank you