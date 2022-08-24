News you can trust since 1737
Impressive family home

This impressive detached five bedroom family home extending to c.2,700 sq ft, plus a large matching detached garage, occupies a generous sized site enjoying rural views.

By Elinor Glynn
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 7:04 pm

Conveniently located off the Long Rig Road, Nutts Corner, the property features an entrance hall with stairwell leading to a gallery landing, a dining room, study, sun lounge with dual aspect windows, luxury fitted kitchen with informal dining area through lounge encompassing cast iron multi fuel burning stove, a utility room, five generously proportioned bedrooms, deluxe bathroom with contemporary four piece suite, and separate deluxe shower room.

Externally the property enjoys a generous sized sweeping private driveway finished in tarmac, large matching detached garage, and gardens - front, side and rear - finished in lawn, timber decking, pergola and shrubs.

Internal accommodation: entrance hall, stairwell to first floor gallery landing, and French doors leading to: dining room (4.11m x 3.59m) with rural views; sun lounge (4.54m x 2.56m) with rural views, French doors to rear and doors leading to: kitchen with informal dining area through lounge (8.71m x 4.35m) with luxury fitted kitchen with features including range of high and low level storage units with contrasting solid granite work surface, matching island unit with breakfast bar area, integrated dishwasher, glass fronted display cabinets, built in wine rack, rural views; lounge area with rural views and features including cast iron multi fuel burning stove; utility room (2.89m x 2.49m) door to driveway and rear garden; guest suite (4.16m x 3.72m), dressing room/walk in wardrobe (3.72m x 1.97m) plumbed for en suite shower room; study (3.59m x 2.98m) with rural views; deluxe bathroom.

3A Long Rig Road, Nutts Corner, BT29 4SX

First Floor: gallery landing with informal sitting/study area; principal bedroom (7.23m x 3.60m) fitted wardrobes and storage, rural views; bedroom (4.99m x 4.14m); bedroom (4.42m x 4.37m) range of fitted wardrobes and storage, rural views; bedroom (4.39m x 4.19m) (widest points); deluxe shower room.

O/O £395,000

Agents: Colin Graham Residential t: 90832832

This home offers spacious living
The property has a luxury fitted kitchen
Outdoor features include gardens front, side and rear finished in lawn, timber decking, pergola and shrubs.
This home has a deluxe bathroom and a separate deluxe shower room
One of the spacious bedrooms
Features of the property include a sun lounge
Generous Sized Gardens Front, Side & Rear
Luxury Fitted Kitchen Through Lounge