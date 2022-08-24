Impressive family home

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Conveniently located off the Long Rig Road, Nutts Corner, the property features an entrance hall with stairwell leading to a gallery landing, a dining room, study, sun lounge with dual aspect windows, luxury fitted kitchen with informal dining area through lounge encompassing cast iron multi fuel burning stove, a utility room, five generously proportioned bedrooms, deluxe bathroom with contemporary four piece suite, and separate deluxe shower room.

Internal accommodation: entrance hall, stairwell to first floor gallery landing, and French doors leading to: dining room (4.11m x 3.59m) with rural views; sun lounge (4.54m x 2.56m) with rural views, French doors to rear and doors leading to: kitchen with informal dining area through lounge (8.71m x 4.35m) with luxury fitted kitchen with features including range of high and low level storage units with contrasting solid granite work surface, matching island unit with breakfast bar area, integrated dishwasher, glass fronted display cabinets, built in wine rack, rural views; lounge area with rural views and features including cast iron multi fuel burning stove; utility room (2.89m x 2.49m) door to driveway and rear garden; guest suite (4.16m x 3.72m), dressing room/walk in wardrobe (3.72m x 1.97m) plumbed for en suite shower room; study (3.59m x 2.98m) with rural views; deluxe bathroom.