Mayfair Group disrupting NI property market with £5m sales via social media

Led by Victoria Patterson, the Belfast firm has focused on promoting their newest developments on Instagram and Facebook. This has proven popular with all properties in the latest release of their Moira One and Thorburn Gate developments reaching sale agreed entirely online within minutes.

Although Mayfair Group continues to work with estate agents and their properties are available through other sales platforms, the innovative strategy represents a departure from how homes for sale in Northern Ireland have traditionally been marketed.

Victoria’s Instagram account has a growing following of over 25,000 where she shares insights into development projects whilst also providing interior, style and décor advice under the ‘Design by Mayfair’ brand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Patterson, Mayfair Group and founder of Design by Mayfair

Victoria’s social media promotion is also supported by ‘Mayfair Residential’, the company’s in-house estate agency.

Revolutionising how new homes are bought in Northern Ireland, Victoria explained: “Achieving £5 million sales via social media in such a short space of time is beyond our expectations and I believe this is just the beginning of a fundamental change in how people expect to buy their homes.

“We could see there was an opportunity to create a more direct relationship with our customers online, so we invested heavily and have created a unique offering.

“Our social media engagement is backed up by our streamlined, online financial qualification and reservation process, which is very attractive to buyers.

“This entire approach is designed with homebuyers in mind. It makes purchasing a Mayfair Group property easy and stress free, and you end up with a beautiful, high quality new home.

“We’re disrupting the market and that’s good news for the public and everyone who wants to buy a home.