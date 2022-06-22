NI firm, Mortgage IQ opens new branch in Coleraine

In addition, IQ & Co Ltd, Mortgage IQ’s wealth management company, have opened nearby branches in Ballymena and Holywood.

Tanya Martin, the director of Mortgage IQ and IQ and Co Ltd, and commercial director Tennielle McIlroy have over 40 years’ combined experience in the financial services industry.

Tanya said the company were very happy to be expanding with their new premises on New Row.

Tennielle McIlroy, Alastair Hall, Kathryn Allen, Conor McFerran with the Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes

“We are thrilled to be opening our new branch in Coleraine, it reflects the growth of our business and the increasing demand customers have for mortgage and protection advice,” she explained. “Mortgage IQ offer a comprehensive range of mortgages from across the market which lenders make available to mortgage intermediaries.”

Tennielle continued: “Our advisers have knowledge and expertise and know where to place your mortgage to get it right first time. The criteria from one lender to another can vary dramatically and it is more important now than ever to get high quality mortgage advice.”

The opening of the new branch has brought opportunities to bring on new, experienced staff members, with the appointment of Conor McFerran as the in-house mortgage advisor.