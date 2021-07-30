Six-bedroom detached villa is a family home set on a beautifully landscaped site

Linden House is an impressive detached villa occupying a fully landscaped site, conveniently located on the Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey

The property comprises six bedrooms and four reception rooms, along with a study and double garage. The interior accommodation features an entrance hall with mahogany double front doors and a vaulted ceiling.

The drawing room has twin windows to the front elevation and a large bow bay window to the side, with a gas fire in a marble fireplace.

Linden House

The family room has dual aspect windows, glass panelled French doors to the patio area, and an Aga wood burning stove. There is also a dining room and a separate sitting room with Aga wood burning stove.

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of high and low level storage units and a contrasting work surface. It incudes an oil fired Aga range cooker with twin extractor fans over, an integrated Neff ceramic hob, separate Neff gas hob, Neff double oven, Neff microwave oven, integrated dishwasher and a Miele coffee machine.

The downstairs cloakroom features a white two piece suite comprising a pedestal wash hand basin and WC.

Meanwhile, the utility room has a range of high and low level units, with an integrated Neff freezer and wine fridge.

Kitchen

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a walk in wardrobe and a deluxe en-suite bathroom, including a vanity unit with double sinks. Bedrooms two and three also feature en-suite shower rooms.

The study enjoys rural views to the rear while the family bathroom has a three piece suite comprising a corner Jacuzzi style whirlpool bath, a pedestal wash hand basin and WC.

Externally the property enjoys electric operated gates, leading to a generous sized private driveway finished in asphalt; a brick parking bay; large, integral double garage and gardens finished in lawn, and patio areas with a wide array of plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating, double glazing and convenient to a host of local amenities.

Bedroom

Lounge

