Spectacular penthouse apartment with terrace balcony, sea views and a Spa Crest hob tub

Spectacular penthouse apartment with lift facilities

This spectacular Penthouse Apartment is arguably one of the finest deluxe second floor residences to be marketed for sale in recent times.

Boasting three bedrooms and one reception room, this luxurious apartment is approximately 1600 sq ft and offers a terrace balcony.

The generous terrace balcony taking advantage of the afternoon and evening sun and has a Spa Crest hob tub included in the sale.

Lounge/dining area

The property offers partial sea views of the West Strand beach, Portrush town centre and harbour, and distant views along the Causeway Coast.

Situated on the main road between Portrush and Portstewart on the North West 200 circuit, it also has designated and visitors parking spaces to the rear of the apartments, with remote controlled security gates at the entrance to The Whins.

Other features include Aluminium double glazed windows, as central heating, with recently installed high efficiency combination boiler, built-in vacuum system, access to communal storage facilities and burglar alarm system installed.

Additional information:

Bathroom

Communal Landing: With access to lift facilities, communal staircase, tiled floor, storage heater.

Entrance Hall: With tiled floor, recess lighting, telephone point, dimmer switch lighting, intercom door entry system, linen cupboard, cloaks cupboard housing Axco built-in vacuum system.

Lounge / Dining Area: With raised ceiling, recess gas fire, walnut flooring, television and satellite points, lighting control panel, two sets of patio doors leading to terrace balcony, intercom door entry system, electronically controlled curtains.

Kitchen: With eye and low level units including sets of saucepan drawers and pull out shelved larder unit, granite work top and upstand, Franke single bowl stainless steel sink unit, integrated Indesit washing machine and dishwasher, Samsung hob, Indesit oven, stainless steel extractor fan, space for fridge / freezer, tiled floor, recess lighting, feature wall mounted radiator, patio doors leading to terrace balcony.

Kitchen

Bedroom (1): With walnut flooring, television and telephone points, lighting control panel.

Dressing Room: With built-in open railings, shelving and storage units, walnut flooring, recess lighting.

En-suite: Comprising marble shower enclosure with mains rainfall shower fitting and body shower attachment, oval wash hand basin set on a marble top with towel shelf below, dual flush w.c., wall mounted mirror with marble surround, recess lighting, extractor fan, marble tiled walls and floor, heated towel rail.

Bedroom (2): With walnut flooring, recess lighting, dimmer switch lighting, television and telephone points.

Bedroom (3): With walnut flooring, recess lighting, dimmer switch lighting, television and telephone points. Door to Terrace Balcony.

Bathroom and w.c. combined: Comprising oval bath on a raised marble platform with recess marble shelving and feature lighting, marble tiles on the rear wall framing the bath, marble base shower enclosure with mains rainfall shower fitting, oval wash hand basin set on a marble top with towel shelf below, dual flush w.c., wall mounted mirror with marble surround, recess lighting, extractor fan, marble tiled walls and floor, heated towel rail.

All purchasers will be shareholders in a Management Company formed to maintain communal and open space areas.

