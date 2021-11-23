Superb detached home

Internally the property has been finished to a high standard throughout to include four bedrooms, two receptions, three bathrooms, kitchen and utility.

External features include a spacious brick pavia driveway to the front and fully enclosed rear complete with hot tub, built in seating, water feature and garden studio with power and lighting.

Other attributes include oil fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

10 KNOWEHEAD DALE, Broughshane, Ballymena BT43 7NU

Internal accommodation: Ground Floor - Entrance Hall 15’5” x 13’4” max with understairs storage, cloakroom and solid wooden floor; Living Room 18’3” max x 15’6” carpet, with gas fire & marble hearth, mantle and surround; Shower Room 6’8” x 6’7” max with low flush w/c, pedestal wash hand basin and Triton electric corner shower, tiled floor; Kitchen: 18’8” x 15’6” featuring a range of eye and low level units with granite worktops, SMEG range stove. 1½ bowl stainless steel sink with mixer tap and drainer bay, integrated dishwasher. American fridge/freezer, tiled floor and access to rear; Utility 10’7” x 7’9” with low and eye level units with laminate units, one bowl stainless steel sink with mixer tap and drainer bay, plumbed for washing machine and space for tumble dryer, access to rear and garage; Dining Room 12’7” x 10’5” with solid wooden floor and French doors.

First floor - landing with carpet, shelved hot press and access to loft; Bathroom 9’6” x 7’1”; Master Bedroom: 15’7” x 15’5” with carpet, storage and En-suite 9’7” x 2’9”; Bedroom 18’3” max x 15’7” with built in wardrobes and laminate wooden floor; Bedroom 17’8” x 10’8” with built in units, carpet; Bedroom/Study: 9’8” x 8’7” with carpet and built in shelving units.

External features: Front - brick pavia driveway, garage 19’5” x 10’8” with roller door and pedestrian access; Rear - fully enclosed laid in brick pavia, hot tub, built in seating and water feature, garden studio, and shed.

O/O £279,950

Agents: 360 Properties tel: 028 2565 4744

