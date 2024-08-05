Bamboo plants form a natural screen

Just as you settle down to enjoy a glass of wine on your patio at the end of the day, you feel eyes on you from nosy neighbours and passers-by. So what can you do about it?

Privacy, particularly in summer, can be a big issue with householders who don’t want to feel like they’re being overlooked by neighbours from either upstairs windows or side fences.

But there are many screening solutions, from effective planting to decorative fencing, living walls, movable pots and pergolas.

Hedging

If you want to go down the natural route, hedging is the obvious choice.

Nigel Lawton, plant buyer for Dobbies Garden Centres, says: “If you’re looking for a sturdy evergreen, holly’s beautiful foliage will provide year-round privacy with very little upkeep, and its hardiness means it can cope with heavy winds and even snowfall. To avoid the prickly leaves when pruning, make sure to wear gardening gloves.

Morris Hankinson, founder and managing director of hedging plant specialists Hopes Grove Nurseries, offers his choice of the best plants for privacy hedging:

Common laurel (Prunus laurocerasus ‘Rotundifolia’)

The common or cherry laurel is one of the best hedges for privacy as it’s both evergreen and quite fast growing, while the large shiny leaves give great coverage and look immaculate all year round, he says. It suffers from few pests and diseases and is easy to grow in a wide range of soil types.

Thuja plicata ‘Atrovirens’

More commonly known as the Western Red Cedar, it is ideal if you want a privacy hedge that isn’t too invasive as it’s slower growing than Leylandii and easier to maintain, he suggests. It will also filter noise and pollution.

Photinia shrubs

“These are great for privacy hedging, their evergreen, oval shaped foliage is brilliant red when young and older shrubs often produce attractive white flowers in early summer.

“Most gardeners are familiar with the most popular variety ‘Red Robin’ but there are some other great kinds such as ‘Camilvy’, ‘Carre Rouge’ and ‘Dynamo Red’ too,” says Hankinson.

Griselinia littoralis

Also known as the New Zealand Privet, this handsome upright evergreen shrub with apple green leaves is a great choice for seaside gardens as the plants can withstand salty winds and winter storms, he suggests.

Other shrubs and climbers

“Another great plant for privacy that doubles up as beautiful colour year-round is the pyracantha, or firethorn. Ideal for growing against a wall, this shrub flowers in early summer and has berries in autumn and winter, so works well to conceal any gaps in fences,” says Lawton.

“It is also effective when grown against a trellis and will thrive in most soils as long as it is well-watered until established. Just make sure you avoid its thorns when pruning.”

Other evergreen climbers which will not only bring seasonal colour but also provide some privacy if positioned strategically include Clematis armandii, winter jasmine and ivy.

Container planting

If you don’t have much space, you could put great screening plants in containers, such as a row of bamboo, or a small tree in a pot which will also give you privacy from above.

Patty Willems, from sustainable plant pot company elho, says: “By creating barriers of tall plants, you can take a boring and dull small space and turn it into a private and lively green oasis.”

Elho offers pots that come on wheels to easily reposition or move around as needed.

“Filling them with different types of tall palms, climbers and wavy grasses will create a tropical vibe that will make you feel like you’re on your own tropical island and away from prying eyes,” says Willems.

Wheel-based planters with supportive trellis are also available from other companies such as Charles & Ivy, which you can grow climbers or other plants in to dodge prying eyes and move them around as you need to.

Decorative fencing

If you want decorative fencing that looks prettier than a regular wooden fence, consider composite fencing and trims to go on the top to give them a more aesthetic feel.

Alternatively, go for more natural – and cheaper – willow or hazel fencing, which is easy to erect and will help keep the neighbours at bay.

Living walls

If you’re going to put a structure up to deter prying eyes, you could make it a living wall. This could be as simple as training a plant to grow up and through, say, a wire fence which you can secure the plant to and, once matured, it will fill up all the gaps.

There are grow-bag-style living-wall systems, featuring planting bags you add to your wall depending on space and budget. Alternatively, you could invest in more engineered products that incorporate planting boxes and irrigation systems, which may need to be professionally installed.

Pergolas

