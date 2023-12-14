While droughts are often detrimental to gardens and foliage, a surplus of water isn’t always good news either, says Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies Garden Centres.

For plants in containers, make sure the pots have adequate space to drain.

“Mediterranean plants and herbs, which are popular in the UK, can typically tolerate average UK rainfall but heavier showers can cause their soil to get waterlogged.

“This is especially tricky to manage in winter when it’s cold and windy, but can also cause issues in spring and autumn when temperatures are lower and gardens are exposed to less sun.”

Here’s what you need to know about looking after your garden before, during and after excessive rainfall.

Before

Soil preparation is the first step to ensuring your plants can withstand heavy rain.

“If you have plants that run the risk of being waterlogged this winter, ensure they are planted in soil with good drainage,” Eyles says.

“Adding gravel, grit, sand or organic matter to soil will improve drainage and prevent root rot.”

"Clustering pots together in rain shadows, which are areas of your garden close to walls or trees, will also help protect plants less tolerant of rainy conditions," Eyles says.

“Clustering pots together in rain shadows, which are areas of your garden close to walls or trees, will also help protect plants less tolerant of rainy conditions,” Eyles says.

For an extra layer of protection in stormy weather, he recommends using sheets of frost fleece (also known as horticultural or garden fleece) to cover and protect delicate plants.

During

As long as you’ve prepped your garden, all you need to do when the heavens is sit back and wait for the rain to pass. However, it can help to watch where the precipitation flows.

“During winter, gardeners should make a conscious effort to collect water for use next summer, and positioning water butts in areas of heavy rainfall will help you do this,” says Eyles.

“If you haven’t already pinpointed areas of your garden to collect rainwater, during a heavy shower is a good time to do this. Look at where water is flooding your garden and it can help with future garden planning.”

After

“After a heavy storm or rainfall, you should make an effort to drain off any surface area as quickly as possible,” Eyles advises.

“This is also a good time to make note of any beds, borders or areas of the garden that have flooded and need replanting.”